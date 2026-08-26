Ireland's solar sector is preparing for a significant test under the country's sixth Renewable Electricity Support Scheme auction (RESS 6), which introduces new EU-driven criteria alongside the traditional focus on price. "We expect solar to compete strongly in RESS 6," Leanne Donovan, Policy Manager, Solar Ireland, told pv magazine, as Ireland's solar industry prepares for the government-run sixth renewable energy auction (RESS 6) process. RESS 6 is the first Irish auction to incorporate the European Union's Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA) rules around pricing. Since December 2025, Article 26 ...

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