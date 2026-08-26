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PR Newswire
26.08.2026 10:48 Uhr
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UAB ELESELA Reaches Financial Close on Klaipeda Standalone Storage Project, with ZOE Energy Storage as System Integrator

KLAIPEDA, Lithuania, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 17 July 2026, the Klaipeda standalone energy storage project, developed and owned by UAB ELESELA, has reached financial close with a non-recourse financing package provided by Artea Bank. ZOE Energy Storage has been appointed as the turnkey system integrator, a role that carries responsibility for the facility's overall performance and long-term reliability. The financial close and integrator appointment together mark the project's move from development into the construction phase.

The financing will be used to fund construction works and the procurement of energy storage equipment. ZOE Energy Storage has been appointed as the turnkey system integrator for the project, responsible for the supply, installation, and commissioning of the energy storage system.

The Klaipeda storage facility is being developed as a standalone asset. The project has a rated storage capacity of 20 MWh. It is currently scheduled to achieve grid connection and enter its commissioning phase on 20 January 2027. Once operational, the plant is expected to play a role in supporting grid stability and providing flexibility to Lithuania's electricity network. These services are seen as increasingly relevant as the country continues to adjust its power system in line with broader energy policy objectives and security-of-supply considerations.

This financial close marks a concrete step forward for the Klaipeda project, removing a key prerequisite for the start of major on-site work and paving the way toward commercial operation. The transaction represents a notable deployment of capital into Lithuania's energy storage sector, and highlights the growing recognition of standalone storage as a useful component within the broader framework of renewable energy integration. Industry observers have pointed to such projects as part of the evolving infrastructure mix needed to balance intermittent generation and maintain system reliability.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uab-elesela-reaches-financial-close-on-klaipda-standalone-storage-project-with-zoe-energy-storage-as-system-integrator-302860398.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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