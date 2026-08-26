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PR Newswire
26.08.2026 10:54 Uhr
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DOOGEE Expands Outdoor Life Ecosystem at IFA Berlin 2026, Empowering Limitless Exploration

BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA Berlin 2026, global smart device brand DOOGEE will showcase its AI-powered ecosystem strategy across Outdoor Life, Smart Life, and Home Life. The Outdoor Life Ecosystem combines rugged smartphones, smart wearables, and open-ear audio devices to deliver safer, smarter, and more immersive outdoor experiences.

Built around "DOOGEE AI, Connect Beyond Limits," the ecosystem delivers stronger protection, longer endurance, and intelligent tools for every adventure.

Efficiency: Stay Powered for Longer Adventures

Reliable power is essential for outdoor exploration. The V Max 2 Pro rugged smartphone features a massive 22,000mAh battery and reverse charging support, allowing users to power up to three outdoor devices simultaneously. Built for extended journeys, it keeps explorers connected and prepared wherever they go.

Reliability: Confidence in Every Environment

Outdoor adventures require dependable tools and intelligent assistance. The S300 Plus Thermal rugged smartphone integrates AI-powered high-definition thermal imaging with up to 1440×1080 resolution, helping users identify temperature variations and hidden heat sources in complex environments.

The Anymoving M1 Pro outdoor smartwatch features dual-band GPS route navigation, up to 30 days of battery life, and scientific sports analysis, supporting accurate positioning, performance tracking, and confident exploration.

Outdoor Aesthetic: Style Meets Adventure

Outdoor technology should blend rugged performance with outdoor aesthetics. The BoneBeat Swim Ray open-ear bone conduction headphones deliver immersive sound while keeping users aware of their surroundings. With an LED safety light and IP68 waterproof protection, they enhance visibility and reliability for nighttime activities, swimming, and extreme outdoor adventures.

DOOGEE Outdoor Ecosystem: Explore Further, Experience More

Through IFA Berlin 2026, DOOGEE demonstrates its commitment to creating a complete outdoor ecosystem that connects rugged hardware, smart technology, and adventure-focused experiences. From powerful smartphones to intelligent wearables and open-ear audio, DOOGEE continues to empower users to explore further with confidence.

DOOGEE at IFA Berlin 2026

  • Date: September 4-8, 2026
  • Location: Messe Berlin, Germany
  • Hall & Booth: Hall 4.2 • Booth 129
  • Website:www.doogee.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/doogee-expands-outdoor-life-ecosystem-at-ifa-berlin-2026-empowering-limitless-exploration-302860400.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.