NX Filtration N.V.: NX Filtration reports strong H1 2026 with record order intake and order book, and major commercial milestones

Hengelo, the Netherlands, 26 August 2026, 07:00 CETHENGELO, THE NETHERLANDS - NX Filtration N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: NXFIL), the global provider of breakthrough hollow fiber nanofiltration membrane technology for pure and affordable water with strong sustainability benefits, today reports its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2026.Half year 2026 highlightso Total revenues1 of €7.8 million, representing 19% growth compared to the first half year of 2025. Record order intake (+61% year-on-year), and 5 times larger order book than a year agoo Gross margin of 59%, remaining strong and reflecting our leading technology position and disciplined commercial focuso Streamlined commercial approach with strong focus on high-value product-market-combinations, and a clearly defined path to breakthrough milestones in each of our regionso Major milestone in Europe with the largest order in NX Filtration's history for a municipal drinking water treatment plant in Swedeno Continued strong progress in our OEM funnel (totaling 193 OEMs) through new additions, conversion of commercial opportunities into projects and repeat orders, supporting future growtho Further progress on our path towards EBITDA break-even: maintained operating expenses at last year's level, while simultaneously growing the businesso Cash position of €18.4 million at the end of H1 2026. Being fully invested in our new factory, we are well positioned to execute our strategy and fund our growth ambitionsFloris Jan Cuypers, CEO of NX Filtration, states:"The first half of 2026 marked an important step forward in the commercial development of NX Filtration. We achieved strong growth in order intake, resulting in a record order book that provides a solid foundation for future growth. A major milestone was securing the largest order in our history for a municipal drinking water treatment plant in Sweden. This order demonstrates the effectiveness of our focused regional commercial strategy, where we concentrate our efforts on region-specific high-potential applications to accelerate market adoption and commercial success.As we continue to build our commercial momentum, we remain disciplined in aligning our cost base with the timing of our growth, maintaining a clear and controlled path towards EBITDA break-even operations. Together, these achievements reinforce our confidence in delivering sustainable long-term growth."Download full press release:https://nxfiltration.com/app/uploads/Press-Release-NX-Filtration-reports-strong-H1-2026-with-record-order-intake-and-order-book-and-major-commercial-milestones.pdf