Full Scale Marks Fifth Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000 as Demand for Offshore Engineering Teams Grows

Kansas-based software staffing company Full Scale has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting sustained growth in its model of building dedicated engineering teams with developers in the Philippines. Founded in 2018 by four-time tech founder Matt Watson, the company has supported more than 200 businesses with software development talent.

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Full Scale, a Kansas-based software staffing company specialising in offshore engineering teams, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the fifth consecutive year.

The recognition continues a run that began in 2022, when Full Scale debuted at No. 878 on the national list following 723% revenue growth over three years. The company has appeared on the list every year since, most recently ranking No. 4,272 in 2026.

Founded in 2018 by four-time technology founder Matt Watson, Full Scale was created in response to a challenge Watson had encountered repeatedly while building technology companies: finding and retaining experienced software developers as engineering needs grew.

Building Dedicated Engineering Teams in the Philippines

Full Scale helps companies expand their development capacity by recruiting and employing software engineers in the Philippines who integrate directly into clients' existing engineering organisations.

Rather than operating as short-term freelancers across multiple projects, Full Scale developers are employed by the company and assigned to dedicated client teams. The model is designed to give businesses access to offshore talent while maintaining the continuity and integration associated with an internal engineering team.

Full Scale now has more than 350 developers in the Philippines and has supported more than 200 technology and product companies since its founding.

The company says it reviews more than 1,000 developer applications each month, with approximately 3% of candidates ultimately making it through its vetting process. Full Scale also reports engineer retention above 93%.

Five Years Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Full Scale's Inc. 5000 ranking provides another milestone in the company's growth since launching eight years ago.

The company first appeared on the list in 2022, when it was also ranked No. 6 among companies in Kansas and No. 78 in the Business Products and Services category. Subsequent appearances followed in 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026.

For Watson, the five-year run reflects more than the company's own expansion. Full Scale's growth is closely connected to the engineering needs of the businesses it serves, particularly companies seeking to increase development capacity without relying exclusively on highly competitive domestic technology labour markets.

As artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies continue to increase demand for software development, Full Scale expects businesses to continue exploring global engineering teams as part of their broader talent strategies.

From a Founder's Hiring Challenge to a Global Engineering Workforce

Before launching Full Scale, Watson spent more than two decades building technology businesses and leading software teams. His experience includes co-founding automotive software company VinSolutions and later founding application performance monitoring company Stackify.

Full Scale grew out of Watson's own search for engineering talent. In 2018, the company established operations in Cebu, Philippines, initially to recruit developers for Watson's existing technology ventures. As other founders expressed interest in accessing the same talent pool, the operation developed into what would become Full Scale.

Today, the company works with organisations ranging from growing software businesses to established enterprises, providing dedicated engineers across a variety of technologies and development roles.

A Long-Term Approach to Offshore Staffing

Full Scale has focused its staffing model on building longer-term relationships between engineers and the organisations they support. Developers work as members of individual client teams while Full Scale manages employment, benefits, equipment, and other operational requirements in the Philippines.

The company has also earned Great Place to Work certification for two consecutive years. In 2026, Full Scale was ranked No. 15 among technology workplaces in Southeast Asia.

With five consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000, Full Scale is continuing to expand its engineering workforce while helping businesses address one of the technology industry's persistent challenges: finding experienced developers who can become lasting members of growing product and engineering teams.

About Full Scale

Full Scale is a Kansas-based software staffing company founded in 2018 by four-time technology founder Matt Watson. The company builds dedicated offshore engineering teams through its workforce in the Philippines, helping businesses expand their software development capabilities. Full Scale has more than 350 developers and has supported more than 200 companies since its founding.

For more information, visit Full Scale's official website.

Company: Full Scale (Full Scale, LLC)

Contact: Matt Watson

Telephone: (913) 553-4510

Website: https://fullscale.io/

SOURCE: Full Scale

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