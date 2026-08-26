The Indonesian government has officially launched its 100 GW solar power plant program. Speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony, President Prabowo Subianto said the government is serious about realizing the program and is aiming to develop 100 GW within three years. According to a statement published by the government, the program will be carried out in phases with the initial phase targeting 17 GW of new capacity. Under this first phase, 14 solar plants with a combined capacity of 5.2 GW are already in various stages of development. Reports from Reuters add that two of these plants are already ...

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