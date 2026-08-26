

Spritzer Sparkling's 'Reset Rasa' campaign celebrates Malaysia's rich food heritage by pairing its naturally refreshing sparkling water with iconic local favourites such as nasi lemak, acting as a palate cleanser that helps Malaysians rediscover every layer of flavour, bite after bite.



A scene from Spritzer Sparkling's 'Reset Rasa' Merdeka commercial film, which encourages Malaysians to see everyday local favourites through a fresh lens with Spritzer Sparkling, the ideal companion for every Malaysian dining occasion.

TAIPING, Malaysia, Aug 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Our shared love for food has always been at the heart of what makes Malaysia unique. Whether it is enjoying nasi lemak in the morning, or devouring piping hot satay, char kway teow, or roti canai at any time of the day, our favourite local dishes are more than just meals. They are part of our identity and a reflection of the diverse cultures that bring Malaysians together.This Merdeka and Hari Malaysia, Spritzer Sparkling invites Malaysians to take a fresh look at the local foods they know and love through its nationwide 'Reset Rasa' campaign. Inspired by Malaysia's rich food culture, the campaign celebrates the traditional dishes that continue to unite Malaysians and encourages people to experience the familiar flavours that have shaped our food heritage in a whole new way.While these iconic dishes have remained favourites across generations, the foods we enjoy the most are often the ones we take for granted. When a favourite dish becomes an everyday staple, it is easy to overlook the flavours, textures and aromas that made us fall in love with it in the first place. Spritzer Sparkling reminds us that sometimes it is not the food that needs changing or reinventing, but the way we experience it.Through 'Reset Rasa', Spritzer Sparkling invites consumers to refresh their palates between bites, helping diners savour the distinct flavours and textures of each mouthful. At the heart of the campaign is nasi lemak, one of Malaysia's most beloved dishes and the hero food pairing for its enduring place in everyday Malaysian life.Spritzer Sparkling complements and enhances the overall dining experience through three key food-pairing benefits. Its carbonation helps Menyegar Deria by refreshing the senses and palate during meals. It supports Keaslian Dirasai, allowing diners to appreciate the authentic flavours of the food without an overpowering sweetness, and it helps Meningkat Rasa, enhancing the enjoyment of every bite through a refreshed palate. Together, these qualities make Spritzer Sparkling an ideal companion for enjoying Malaysia's favourite foods.Shiao Chan, Head of Marketing at Spritzer said, "Food is one of the strongest connections Malaysians share, regardless of race, language or background. Many of our favourite dishes have become such a familiar part of our daily lives that we sometimes stop noticing what makes them so memorable. Through 'Reset Rasa', we want to encourage Malaysians to embark on this journey of rediscovery. Slow down, savour and take pride in the flavours of the iconic local foods they already know so well with a new sense of enjoyment. With zero sugar and no calories, Spritzer Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is the perfect dining companion that complements our local cuisine without overpowering it, making every bite more enjoyable."Celebrating Malaysia's Love for Local FoodBringing the campaign to life is Spritzer Sparkling's 'Reset Rasa' Merdeka commercial film, which captures the pride, nostalgia and everyday joy that Malaysians experience through their favourite local dishes. The campaign highlights how food continues to connect communities across generations and cultures, reminding us that some of our strongest national bonds are formed around the dining table. Watch the commercial film on Spritzer's YouTube channel.For more information on Spritzer Sparkling's recipes and roadshow dates and venues, visit the campaign microsite at: https://www.spritzer.com.my/sparklingmerdeka2026.About SpritzerEstablished in 1989, Spritzer is Malaysia's best-selling natural mineral water brand. Its natural mineral water is sourced from underground aquifers protected within 433 acres of tropical rainforest in Taiping, Perak, and naturally filtered through underground rock layers for more than 15 years, enriching it with naturally occurring minerals, including silica.Combining nature, innovation and smart manufacturing, Spritzer is committed to delivering trusted, quality beverages while advancing sustainable practices across its operations. Spritzer Natural Mineral Water is independently tested annually by SIRIM and confirmed free from microplastics.Today, Spritzer offers a diverse portfolio including Natural Mineral Water, Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, Distilled Drinking Water and Fruit Flavoured Beverages, catering to different lifestyles and occasions.Inspired by the wisdom of water and nature, Spritzer is guided by its purpose to create a healthier and more sustainable future for all, with a vision to be the leading force of joy and wellbeing.For more information, visit Spritzer's official website at www.spritzer.com.myFor media inquiries please contact:Nadzwan TahirSenior Executive, Narro CommunicationsT: +6018 399 1646E: nadzwan@narrocomms.comWinnie ChinHead of Public Relations, Spritzer BhdT: +6019 553 2663E: winniecgl@spritzer.com.mySource: Spritzer BhdCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.