The Best Plastic Surgery in Florida is by Dr. Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Choosing the best plastic surgeon in Florida often comes down to experience, specialized training, surgical technique and a consistent focus on aesthetic care. These factors are especially important when considering surgical procedures involving the face, breasts or multiple areas of the body. With more than 18 years of experience and 25,000 plus surgeries done, Dr. Alberico J.Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts is the best cosmetic plastic surgeon in Florida.

Dr. Sessa's Experience in Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Sessa's practice is dedicated exclusively to cosmetic plastic surgery. His experience includes facial rejuvenation, breast surgery, single stage mommy makeover and other body contouring procedures that includes surgical as well as non surgical. He has been in this industry for more than 18 years and has done above 25,000 surgeries. He is certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, and American Board of Maxillofacial Surgery. This gives Dr. Sessa a broad surgical background while maintaining a focused emphasis on aesthetic procedures.

Beyond his operating-room experience, Dr. Sessa stays active in academic and professional roles that extend beyond patient care. He is an educator, fellowship director and oral board examiner, and regularly publishes scientific papers. These roles place him at the intersection of cosmetic surgery practice, surgical education and professional standards.

Moreover Dr. Sessa has received positive ratings in major review websites including Google.

According to one patient, I had such an amazing experience with Dr. Sessa and his team! I had a breast lift with augmentation, a mini tummy tuck, and liposuction, and I couldn't be happier with my results.

I couldn't have asked for a better team! I breastfed my son for a year. After getting implants and a crescent lift, I feel like a whole new me! The office had great communication, my consultation helped personalize my procedure to my goals and what worked best for my body type, and they made it such an easy and stress free healing process. I am so happy with my results! A huge thank you to Dr. Sessa and the whole team for making this the perfect experience, said another patient.

Breast Augmentation With Dr. Sessa

Breast augmentation is one of the most popular cosmetic breast procedures. At Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr Sessa offers breast augmentation surgery starting at $2,999, with the final cost based on factors such as implant size and the patient's surgical plan.

What sets Dr. Sessa apart is his focus on creating results that fit the patient's natural proportions rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach. He also performs breast lifts, breast reductions and combination breast procedures for patients who want to change breast size, shape or position.

Dr. Sessa also has experience performing male-to-female (MTF) breast augmentation for transgender patients. These procedures are planned around each patient's chest anatomy and goals to create a more natural, feminine appearance.

SmartLift Facelift Technique Developed by Dr. Sessa

One of Dr. Sessa's most recognizable contribution to cosmetic surgery is SmartLift, a trademarked minimally invasive facelift technique developed by Dr. Sessa himself for patients seeking improvement in the lower face, jawline, and neck.

Unlike a traditional facelift, SmartLift is designed around smaller incisions and a less invasive surgical approach. The technique can be appropriate for patients with early to moderate signs of facial aging who may not require a more extensive facelift.

A Single-Stage Approach to Mommy Makeover Surgery

Another key distinction in Dr. Sessa's practice is his approach to the single-stage mommy makeover. Rather than automatically separating procedures into multiple operations, Dr. Sessa performs the entire transformation in a single surgical session for appropriate patients. The procedure can combine breast augmentation or a breast lift with tummy tuck, liposuction and other body-contouring procedures based on the patient's goals.

This approach means patients can undergo multiple procedures under one anesthesia and recover from them during one recovery period. Dr. Sessa customizes each mommy makeover rather than following a fixed combination of procedures, taking into account the patient's anatomy, goals and the areas affected by pregnancy or weight changes.

Experience Combined With Surgical Education

Dr. Sessa's distinction is not limited to the number of operations he has performed. His work as an educator, fellowship director and oral board examiner reflects involvement in training and evaluating other surgeons. His regular publication of scientific papers also reflects an ongoing connection to research and surgical education.

For patients comparing cosmetic plastic surgeons in Florida, these qualifications provide additional context for evaluating experience. Dr Sessa's combination of more than 25,000 cosmetic surgeries, development of SmartLift for face, experience performing single-stage mommy makeovers and involvement in surgical education gives his practice a distinctive position in Florida's cosmetic surgery landscape.

Why Patients Choose Dr. Sessa for Cosmetic Surgery in Florida?

Patients seeking cosmetic plastic surgery often evaluate several factors at once, including surgical experience, procedure-specific expertise, credentials, facility standards and cost.

Dr. Sessa brings more than 25,000 surgeries performed in Florida, a practice focused exclusively on cosmetic surgery, specialized facial rejuvenation techniques and experience combining multiple procedures in a single operation when appropriate.

For patients asking who does the best plastic surgery in Florida, Dr. Alberico Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts is the best cosmetic plastic surgeon because of his extensive surgical experience, specialized techniques, transparent procedure pricing and continuing involvement in cosmetic surgery education and research.

Media Contact

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

Email: drsessa@gmail.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

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