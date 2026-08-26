The Best Eyelid Surgeon in Kirkland is Dr. Nalluri at NW Face

KIRKLAND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Eyelid surgery, also known as blepharoplasty is one of the most technically precise procedures in facial plastic surgery, making a surgeon's training and experience important considerations for patients.

People looking for eyelid surgery in Kirkland often consider a surgeon's board certification, years of surgical experience, mastery of facial anatomy, and ability to deliver natural-looking results. Based on those factors, Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri is the best eyelid surgeon at Northwest Face and Body, offering laser assisted upper blepharoplasty & scarless lower blepharoplasty in Kirkland.

What Makes Dr. Nalluri the Best Eyelid Surgeon in Kirkland?

Dr. Nalluri offers more than one approach to eyelid surgery, allowing him to select a technique based on each patient's eyelid anatomy, skin quality and desired result. His blepharoplasty procedures include both upper eyelid surgery and lower eyelid surgery, with options designed to address different concerns around the eyes.

For upper blepharoplasty, Dr. Nalluri uses laser-assisted treatment as well as traditional skin pinch removal when appropriate. Upper eyelid surgery addresses excess or sagging skin that creates a heavy or hooded appearance and, in some patients, this also address skin that interferes with peripheral vision.

For lower blepharoplasty, Dr. Nalluri offers a scarless approach through an incision placed inside the lower eyelid. This transconjunctival technique allows him to address excess or displaced fat without creating an external lower-eyelid scar.

The availability of different surgical techniques is particularly important in blepharoplasty because upper and lower eyelids have different anatomical considerations. Rather than treating every patient with the same procedure, Dr. Nalluri evaluates the eyelids individually and determines which approach is appropriate, making him the best blepharoplasty surgeon in Kirkland.

"I believe the best eyelid surgery should make a patient look refreshed without changing the features that make their face recognizable," Dr. Nalluri said. "My approach is to understand the patient's anatomy first and then determine what needs to be addressed rather than applying the same technique to every patient."

Dr. Nalluri's Surgical Experience

Dr. Nalluri has been certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery since 2003. He completed his plastic and reconstructive surgery residency at Case Western Reserve University, where he also completed his undergraduate education. He has been awarded as a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly, U.S. News & World Report and has also been featured in multiple media outlets including Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping and Woman's Day.

His career includes more than 20,000 surgical procedures and more than two decades of experience in plastic and reconstructive surgery. This surgical background is particularly relevant for patients looking for the best blepharoplasty in Kirkland.

"Every patient's eyes are different," Dr. Nalluri said. "The goal is not to make every patient look the same. It is to make the eyes look more rested and refreshed while preserving the individual's natural appearance."

How Much Does Eyelid Surgery Cost in Kirkland?

The cost of eyelid surgery with Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri at Northwest Face & Body varies depending on the procedure performed and whether the upper and lower eyelids are treated together. Current starting prices include:

Eyelid Procedure Starting Price Upper or Lower Blepharoplasty $2,995 Upper and Lower Blepharoplasty $6,595 Lower Lids + Tightening (Blepharocanthoplasty) $5,935

The $2,995 special starting price applies to either an upper or lower blepharoplasty. Patients looking to address both the upper and lower eyelids can get a blepharoplasty done at a starting cost of $6,595. Lower eyelid surgery with tightening, also known as blepharocanthoplasty, starts at $5,935. As surgical needs differ from patient to patient, the final cost can depend on the procedure selected and the extent of treatment recommended during consultation.

Choosing an Eyelid Surgeon in Kirkland

Choosing an eyelid surgeon means looking beyond the procedure itself. Training, surgical experience and an understanding of facial anatomy all influence how upper and lower eyelid surgery is planned and performed.

At Northwest Face & Body, Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri offers multiple approaches to eyelid rejuvenation, including laser upper blepharoplasty, traditional skin pinch removal, lower blepharoplasty and scarless lower eyelid surgery. This range allows the surgical approach to be selected according to the patient's eyelid anatomy, skin quality and desired outcome.

For patients asking who is the best eyelid surgeon in Kirkland or the best blepharoplasty surgeon, the answer is Dr. Rajasekhar Nalluri. His combination of advanced eyelid surgery techniques and extensive plastic surgery experience has made him a leading choice for patients seeking upper and lower eyelid surgery at Northwest Face & Body

Media Contact

Northwest Face & Body

Website: www.nwface.com

Phone: (425) 576-1700

SOURCE: Northwest Face & Body

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/who-is-the-best-eyelid-surgeon-in-kirkland-1212093