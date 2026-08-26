From ESS News China-based inverter and energy storage system provider Hinen has launched its A15 residential energy storage system in the United Kingdom. The system combines hybrid inverters with modular, high-voltage lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. The A15 pairs Hinen's A-series hybrid inverters with its B15 high-voltage battery module. Each B15 module has a nominal capacity of 14.4 kWh and an initial usable capacity of 13.68 kWh. Up to six battery modules can be connected in parallel, providing up to 86.4 kWh of nominal capacity and 82.08 kWh of usable capacity. Each B15 battery weighs ...

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