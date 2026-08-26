DOOGEE Brings AI-Powered Ecosystems to IFA 2026, Connecting Outdoor, Smart, and Home Life

BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smart device brand DOOGEE will showcase its latest innovations at IFA Berlin 2026 under the theme "DOOGEE AI, Connect Beyond Limits." The brand will present three interconnected ecosystems - Outdoor Life, Smart Life, and Home Life - demonstrating AI-powered experiences across different lifestyles.

At IFA 2026, DOOGEE will officially enter the smart home sector, expanding its ecosystem beyond rugged devices and smart electronics with practical AI-driven solutions.

Outdoor Life Ecosystem: Built for Limitless Exploration

DOOGEE's outdoor ecosystem combines durability, power, and professional tools. The V Max 2 Pro rugged smartphone offers long-lasting battery life with reverse charging, while the S300 Plus Thermal rugged phone features thermal imaging for challenging environments. The AnyMoving M1 Pro smartwatch provides offline route navigation, while BoneBeat Swim Ray open-ear bone conduction headphones combine immersive audio with environmental awareness.

Smart Life Ecosystem: Empowering Modern Digital Lifestyles

Built for creativity & entertainment, DOOGEE smart-life ecosystem empowers users in work, self-expression and social interaction. The U14 VIP Edition tablet supports multitasking and creativity with its large display and keyboard. The M30 Pro flagship smartphone features a customizable rear display for personalized digital expression, while the Field Echo portable speaker delivers powerful sound for social gatherings.

Home Life Ecosystem: Smarter Solutions for Everyday Living

IFA 2026 marks the global debut of DOOGEE's smart home ecosystem. The Flow 50 smart vacuum cleaner delivers 170AW suction and anti-tangle technology, while the NU60 smart ice maker features True Nugget Ice technology, producing soft, porous, chewable ice with up to 17 cups of ice from one refill.

DOOGEE AI Ecosystem: Connecting Life Without Boundaries

At IFA Berlin 2026, DOOGEE will showcase an AI-powered ecosystem connecting outdoor adventures, digital lifestyles, and home experiences, continuing its pursuit of reliable, practical, and user-focused smart devices.

DOOGEE at IFA Berlin 2026

Date: September 4-8, 2026

September 4-8, 2026 Location: Messe Berlin, Germany

Messe Berlin, Germany Hall & Booth: Hall 4.2 • Booth 129

Hall 4.2 • Booth 129 Website:www.doogee.com

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