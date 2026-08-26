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PR Newswire
26.08.2026 12:30 Uhr
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DOOGEE Brings AI-Powered Ecosystems to IFA 2026, Connecting Outdoor, Smart, and Home Life

BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smart device brand DOOGEE will showcase its latest innovations at IFA Berlin 2026 under the theme "DOOGEE AI, Connect Beyond Limits." The brand will present three interconnected ecosystems - Outdoor Life, Smart Life, and Home Life - demonstrating AI-powered experiences across different lifestyles.

At IFA 2026, DOOGEE will officially enter the smart home sector, expanding its ecosystem beyond rugged devices and smart electronics with practical AI-driven solutions.

Outdoor Life Ecosystem: Built for Limitless Exploration

DOOGEE's outdoor ecosystem combines durability, power, and professional tools. The V Max 2 Pro rugged smartphone offers long-lasting battery life with reverse charging, while the S300 Plus Thermal rugged phone features thermal imaging for challenging environments. The AnyMoving M1 Pro smartwatch provides offline route navigation, while BoneBeat Swim Ray open-ear bone conduction headphones combine immersive audio with environmental awareness.

Smart Life Ecosystem: Empowering Modern Digital Lifestyles

Built for creativity & entertainment, DOOGEE smart-life ecosystem empowers users in work, self-expression and social interaction. The U14 VIP Edition tablet supports multitasking and creativity with its large display and keyboard. The M30 Pro flagship smartphone features a customizable rear display for personalized digital expression, while the Field Echo portable speaker delivers powerful sound for social gatherings.

Home Life Ecosystem: Smarter Solutions for Everyday Living

IFA 2026 marks the global debut of DOOGEE's smart home ecosystem. The Flow 50 smart vacuum cleaner delivers 170AW suction and anti-tangle technology, while the NU60 smart ice maker features True Nugget Ice technology, producing soft, porous, chewable ice with up to 17 cups of ice from one refill.

DOOGEE AI Ecosystem: Connecting Life Without Boundaries

At IFA Berlin 2026, DOOGEE will showcase an AI-powered ecosystem connecting outdoor adventures, digital lifestyles, and home experiences, continuing its pursuit of reliable, practical, and user-focused smart devices.

DOOGEE at IFA Berlin 2026

  • Date: September 4-8, 2026
  • Location: Messe Berlin, Germany
  • Hall & Booth: Hall 4.2 • Booth 129
  • Website:www.doogee.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/doogee-brings-ai-powered-ecosystems-to-ifa-2026-connecting-outdoor-smart-and-home-life-302860460.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.