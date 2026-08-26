Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Completes Consolidation of Tombstone Gold-Silver District Land Package, Arizona - Key Land Holdings Have Grown More Than Six-Fold Since 2017

Final agreement signed to acquire certain parcels totalling approximately 241 acres of surface rights and approximately 414 acres of mineral rights across thirty historic patented lode claims

Tombstone land position has grown from ~398 acres at the original property option in December 2017 to approximately 2,500 acres of mineral and surface rights upon closing of this most recent transaction

Entire multi-transaction consolidation program completed for approximately US$500,000 in cash - approximately US$1,250 per surface acre, with no share dilution and no finder's fees

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aztec Minerals America Corp., it has signed a definitive purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire the final parcels of its Tombstone district land consolidation program in Cochise County, Arizona. Upon closing, the Tombstone property will total approximately 2,500 acres across the heart of one of America's most storied and prospective gold-silver districts - more than six times the 398 acres of patented and unpatented claims under option when Aztec first came to the district in December 2017.

The Agreement, with private vendors at arm's length to the Company, covers certain parcels totalling approximately 241 acres of surface rights and 414 acres of mineral rights associated with various patented mining claims*, and includes such historic patented lode claims as the Lucky Cuss, Old Guard, Owl's Nest, Black Hawk, Grand Dipper, and East Side for cash consideration of US$241,000. With respect to certain mineral-estate interests, the vendors are conveying any and all of their right, title and interest. Closing is subject to customary conditions, including title review and curative matters.

Aztec Minerals CEO Simon Dyakowski commented: "When we optioned Tombstone in December 2017, the project covered 398 acres. Today, after years of strategic staking, claim purchases and the land consolidation program completed with this agreement, our district position stands at approximately 2,500 acres - more than six times the ground we started with. Our team consolidated that ownership, for a total cash outlay that we believe represents exceptional value, and with surface access secured and the land package unified, we can now expand the modern, systematic exploration in this district."

Figure 1 - Tombstone Land Position: 2017 vs. Today

Consolidation Program Summary

The Agreement completes a series of transactions undertaken by the Company since late 2025:

January 2026 (closed May 11, 2026) - Acquisition from private vendors of two key parcels adjacent to the North Contention pit, together with any known and associated mineral-estate interests, for US$88,000, including resolution of an active tax-lien foreclosure and multiple legacy encumbrances. First step-out drilling on this newly acquired ground was reported in early August, headlined by 88.4 m averaging 1.42 g/t Au and 14.58 g/t Ag (1.69 g/t AuEq) in hole TR26-39 (please see news release dated August 5, 2026).

May 2026 - Acquisition of approximately 90 acres of patented claims, including the Emerald, Bunker Hill, Silver Plume, Verde and Revenue claims, through the purchase and subsequent foreclosure of a secured promissory note (total cost approximately US$124,000).

July 2026 - Settlement and release agreement with a 3 rd party for US$25,000.

The Agreement announced today, covering the remaining parcels for US$241,000 + back taxes.

Aggregate cash consideration for the program is approximately US$500,000, at an average of approximately US$1,250 per surface acre. All transactions were arm's-length; no shares were issued and no finder's fees were paid. By comparison, the Company paid approximately US$3,360 per acre for the Westside patented claim in May 2023 and approximately US$1,750 per acre for the Alps and Minett claims in 2020.

Growth of the Tombstone Land Position

Date Milestone Cumulative Land position December 2017 Original option - ~374 acres of patented + ~24 acres of unpatented claims, including the historic Contention Mine 398 acres September 2020 Alps & Minett patented claims (~21 acres) purchased; 17 unpatented claims staked (~340 acres) 760 acres March 2021 Morning Star, Wide West & Trinity patented claims purchased (~40 acres) 800 acres May 2023 Westside patented claim purchased (~18 acres) 818 acres March 2024 25 unpatented claims staked (~500 acres) 1,318 acres May 2025 31 unpatented claims staked (~620 acres) 1,938 acres May 2026 Consolidation closings - ~70 acres of surface rights and 58 acres of mineral rights associated with patented claims adjacent to the North Contention pit and 90 acres of surface and mineral rights associated with patented claims via trustee sale 2,086 acres August 2026 The Agreement announced today - ~241 acres of surface rights and 414 acres of mineral rights associated with various patented mining claims 2,500 acres

Ownership Structure

All acquisitions under the consolidation program were made by Aztec's wholly-owned subsidiary, Aztec Minerals America Corp. Aztec's Tombstone Joint Venture partner, Dragoon Resources LLC, has contributed its 15% share of acquisition costs for all completed acquisitions under the program, which accordingly form part of the Tombstone Joint Venture (85.0% Aztec / 15.0% Dragoon). With respect to the parcels covered by the Agreement announced today, Dragoon holds a 60-day right to participate on the same basis, which the Company expects to be exercised; the Company will confirm the final ownership structure in due course. Should the participation right not be exercised, the parcels will be retained 100% by Aztec, adjoining the Tombstone Joint Venture property.

*Note that in the USA Split Estate (Mineral, Surface) Ownership of property can occur. The majority of the Tombstone Project includes combined mineral and surface rights, with certain claims having split surface and mineral rights.

Land position figures reflect the Company's current compiled land tenure database and may differ from figures reported in earlier news releases due to claim lapses and re-stakings, boundary surveys, split-estate (mineral/surface) accounting and differences in compilation methodology.

Exploration Momentum on the Acquired Ground

The consolidation is translating directly into exploration results. The North Extension Zone step-out drilling reported on August 5, 2026 - highlighted by 88.4 m averaging 1.42 g/t Au and 14.58 g/t Ag (1.69 g/t AuEq) in TR26-39 - was drilled on ground acquired under the consolidation program (please see news release dated August 5, 2026). Ninety RC holes have been completed in the 2025-2026 program; assay results are pending for holes TR26-40 to TR26-50 and are expected in the coming weeks. Results are expected to be incorporated into the Project's maiden mineral resource estimate expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. Metallurgical test work is underway at Kappes, Cassiday & Associates, a firm specializing in providing process metallurgical services to the international mining industry, located in Reno, Nevada.

Tombstone Project Overview

Aztec Minerals holds an 85.0% interest in the Tombstone Property Joint Venture, which includes most of the original patented mining claims in the main district as well as some recently acquired properties.

The Tombstone project is located 100 kilometers (km) southeast of Tucson, Arizona and covers much of the historic Tombstone silver district. Tombstone is renowned for its high grade, oxidized, silver-gold mesothermal stringer lode veins, hydrothermal breccias and manto CRD orebodies that were mined in the late 1800's and early 1900's. The historic silver production in the Tombstone district from 1878 to 1939 was estimated at 32 million ounces and 250,000 ounces of gold**.

Aztec believes that the historic silver mines at Tombstone could be related to a much larger mesothermal system with CRD mineralization below the old mines. Since 2017, Aztec has completed geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveying to identify the most prospective areas for Au-Ag mineralization around and below the Contention open pit, and CRD zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold mineralization below the entire district. Aztec management views the district as highly prospective for the discovery of mesothermal and CRD mineralization.

** Aztec has not verified these historic results and is not relying on them. Aztec has in its possession the historic drill logs, maps and reports but does not have any information on the quality assurance or quality control measures taken in connection with these historical exploration results. Reference: Greeley, Michael N., A Brief History and Review of Ore Grades and Production in the Tombstone Mining District with Emphasis on the Contention Mine Area, June 1984.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Allen David Heyl, B.Sc., CPG - AIPG No.11277, VP Exploration of Aztec, a Qualified Person under NI43-101. Mr. Heyl supervises the Tombstone exploration programs.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, President & CEO, Director

Tel: (604) 685-9770

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: info@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work, statements relating to advancing the Tombstone Project, completion of the acquisition contemplated by the Agreement and the satisfaction of closing conditions, the anticipated participation of the Company's joint venture partner, the anticipated maiden mineral resource estimate, drill and sampling results including additional potential work and results therefrom, the Company's plans for its Tombstone Project, potential for further expansion of the mineralization at the Tombstone Project, expected results and outcomes, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance, decrease in the price of gold, silver and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/aztec-completes-consolidation-of-tombstone-gold-silver-district-land-package-ari-1212086