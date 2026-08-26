Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Toogood Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGC) (OTCQB: TGGCF) (FSE: D3P) ("Toogood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stuart F. Simmons as Technical Advisor to the Company.

Dr. Simmons is an internationally recognized specialist in epithermal gold-silver deposits and hydrothermal systems. He will provide strategic technical guidance across the Company's project portfolio, with an immediate focus on the Table Mountain Au-Ag Project ("Table Mountain" or the "Project") in Lincoln County, Nevada.

"Stuart is one of the world's foremost experts in epithermal systems, and we are very pleased to welcome him as Technical Advisor," stated Colin Smith, CEO of Toogood Gold Corp. "His recent field review of Table Mountain provided valuable insight into the preservation, vertical position and exploration potential of the system. Beyond Table Mountain, Stuart's breadth of experience will strengthen our work in Newfoundland and the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities."

Technical Advisory Role

At Table Mountain, Dr. Simmons will provide strategic technical guidance as the Company refines its epithermal exploration model, prioritizes drill targets and evaluates results from its planned maiden drill program.

In July 2026, he completed a two-day field review of the Project with Toogood's technical team. The review focused on epithermal vein textures, alteration, structural controls, the level of exposure within the hydrothermal system and the development of a vertical framework to support drill targeting.

Dr. Simmons' broader advisory mandate will include periodic technical review of the Company's Toogood Gold Project in Newfoundland and technical assessment of potential acquisition opportunities. The role will be strategic and project-driven, allowing the Company to draw upon his experience as new data, technical questions and opportunities arise.

About Dr. Stuart F. Simmons

Dr. Simmons is a consulting geologist and holds an academic appointment at the University of Utah. His work focuses on the geological, hydrological and geochemical controls on hydrothermal fluid flow and precious-metal mineralization in active and ancient systems. Field experience spans numerous epithermal deposits and geothermal systems throughout the Pacific Rim, including New Zealand, Mexico, Indonesia, Chile and the western United States.

His professional service includes terms as President of the Society of Economic Geologists ("SEG") in 2023, Vice President, and Chair of the SEG Publications Board. An author or co-author of more than 70 refereed papers and technical reports, Dr. Simmons holds M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in Geology from the University of Minnesota and received the SEG Silver Medal in 2014 and the Ralph W. Marsden Award in 2018.

Qualified Person

Colin Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith is not independent of the Company, as he serves as its CEO and Director and owns securities of the Company.

About Toogood Gold Corp.

Toogood Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-grade gold systems in tier-one mining jurisdictions. The Company has two core areas of focus: the Table Mountain Au-Ag Project in Nevada, where the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in a large, undrilled low-sulphidation epithermal system with extensive surface alteration and multiple mineralized vein exposures; and the district-scale Toogood Gold Project in Newfoundland, where the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in a 164 km² land package covering a highly underexplored gold district with multiple target areas and demonstrated gold prospectivity.

Additional information about Toogood Gold Corp. can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311542

Source: Toogood Gold Corp.