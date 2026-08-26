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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 12:30 Uhr
46 Leser
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Nosa Plugs AB: NOSA signs exclusive distribution agreement in New Zealand with Tennex Health & Hygiene

Nosa Plugs AB (publ) has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with the New Zealand-based group Tennex Health & Hygiene for the New Zealand market. This agreement replaces the previous partnership with CH2 (Clifford Hallam Healthcare) in the country. The initial order value amounts to approximately 825 kSEK.

Tennex Health & Hygiene (part of the Tennex Group) is a well-established New Zealand group specializing in hygiene, healthcare, facility services, and waste management. Tennex is a leading supplier and distributor with a nationwide sales organization and logistics infrastructure covering both the North and South Islands. The company is a registered supplier in Health New Zealand's Health System Catalogue (HSC) and regularly serves public and private hospitals, government agencies, and aged care facilities. The launch includes the following products from NOSA's range:

  • NOSA odor control (50-pack, 100-pack, and 7-pack)
  • NOSA microbial control (50-pack and 7-pack)
  • NOSA smell training

"We are very pleased to enter into this exclusive partnership with Tennex Health & Hygiene. Tennex has strong national coverage and deep relationships within both the public and private healthcare and aged care sectors in New Zealand. This agreement gives us exactly the right conditions to drive growth in the region and establish NOSA's products on a broader front," says Julia Ohayon, Sales Manager at NOSA.

Tennex operates across several key segments where NOSA's products are relevant: healthcare, aged care, hospitality, and retail. A particular focus for the sales of NOSA smell training will be on ENT clinics (ear, nose, and throat clinics) in New Zealand.

For further information:

Adrian Liljefors, CEO Nosa Plugs AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@nosaplugs.com

About NOSA:

NOSA Plugs AB (publ) is a Swedish medical technology company that has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 16 March 2023, under the ticker "NOSA". FNCA Sweden AB acts as the company's Certified Adviser.

The publication is a translation of the original Swedish text. In the event of inconsistency or discrepancy between the Swedish version and this publication, the Swedish language version shall prevail.

NOSA's press releases are available at:
https://nosaplugs.com/sv/investerare/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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