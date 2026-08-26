Event lineup includes flagship summit in Chicago with host PSEG Long Island, and dedicated regional forums in Calgary and EMEA

Expanding its initiative to enable secure and insight-driven artificial intelligence (AI) across the energy sector, Bidgely announced the 2027 calendar for its EmPOWER AI conference series. Anchored by a flagship global summit in Chicago-featuring host utility PSEG Long Island-alongside regional forums in Calgary and EMEA, the series comes as utilities move decades of siloed data into cloud data lakes and deploy horizontal GenAI infrastructure.

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Bidgely's 2027 EmPOWER AI series demonstrates how to turn raw data investments into practical, bottom-line ROI.

Centered on this year's theme, Shift and Build, EmPOWER AI 2027 addresses a key reality facing the energy sector that infrastructure alone does not create value, but the intelligence layer built on top of it does. For utilities evaluating when and how to enter this shift, the conference demonstrates how to turn raw data investments into practical, bottom-line ROI across three target outcomes: Shift the Experience, Shift Load, and Shift CapEx.

"Hosting the 2027 EmPOWER AI conference gives PSEG Long Island a fantastic opportunity to build on our long-standing partnership with Bidgely and highlight the benefits we've achieved together," said Lou DeBrino, Vice President of Customer Operations at PSEG Long Island. "This event cuts through the tech industry noise to offer honest, peer-backed insight into how AI and energy data not only solve real-world operational challenges but fundamentally improve the experience for the customers we serve."

A Proven Track Record of Utility Innovation and Partnership

Bidgely's annual conference series has established itself as the energy industry's premier utility-first forum, backed by past hosts including OG&E, PacifiCorp, and Avista.

By highlighting real-world deployments and initiatives, EmPOWER AI delivers an actionable playbook for operational modernization. The series regularly convenes executive speakers and participants from leading energy providers-such as SDG&E, APS, Dominion Energy, Ameren Illinois, SoCalGas, Southern Company, NV Energy, Rocky Mountain Power, DEWA, Tata Power and Electric Ireland-with key technology partners like Glean, Itron, Infosys, AWS, and Microsoft.

Attendees will discover how Bidgely's UtilityAI platform-the proven machine learning engine behind over a decade of utility customer experience-drives tangible impact across electrification, DSM targeting, grid modernization, affordability and IRP filings. The event highlights how generative and agentic AI are advancing this technology, showcasing practical applications ranging from conversational interfaces and IVR self-service to cutting-edge MCP models and AI agents. Through interactive workshops, utility leaders will also explore Bidgely's flexible, secure "Build vs. Buy" deployment options across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises environments.

Core Focus Areas for the 2027 Series

Tailored for utilities, energy retailers and distribution system operators (DSOs) across electricity, gas and dual-fuel utilities, each conference features interactive workshops and roundtables designed to tackle region-specific initiatives, including:

Personalized Customer Engagement Across Affordability, High Bills, OpEx Reduction

Higher Customer Satisfaction Engagement: Drive interaction and CSAT with dynamic energy tracking, personalized insights, timely alerts and conversational guidance that demystify bills and empower action.

Drive interaction and CSAT with dynamic energy tracking, personalized insights, timely alerts and conversational guidance that demystify bills and empower action. Affordability Energy Efficiency: Ease energy burdens for income-qualified customers via appliance-level insights that connect households to direct bill savings, practical efficiency steps and assistance programs.

Ease energy burdens for income-qualified customers via appliance-level insights that connect households to direct bill savings, practical efficiency steps and assistance programs. Reduced Operational Expenses Cost-to-Serve: Decrease high-bill calls with automated inquiry resolution, IVR-enabled energy intelligence, faster average handle times (AHT), improved First Contact Resolution (FCR) and fewer truck rolls.

Load Shift with Time-of-Use (TOU) Optimization

Peak Load Management: Use circuit-level intelligence to spot demand peaks, prioritize constrained feeders and trigger targeted interventions (managed charging, demand response) before infrastructure strains.

Use circuit-level intelligence to spot demand peaks, prioritize constrained feeders and trigger targeted interventions (managed charging, demand response) before infrastructure strains. TOU Optimization: Map appliance-level customer loads against grid constraints to guide flexible consumption (EVs, heavy appliances) away from high-cost hours, flattening peak demand.

Map appliance-level customer loads against grid constraints to guide flexible consumption (EVs, heavy appliances) away from high-cost hours, flattening peak demand. Customer Rebates Program Adoption: Pair rate education with personalized bill-impact models, targeted incentives and rebates to boost participation and measurable behavioral savings.

Advanced Analytics

Program Targeting: Pinpoint high-propensity candidates for HVAC, pool pump, solar, battery and EV initiatives to focus investment and drive a targeted 3x ROI.

Pinpoint high-propensity candidates for HVAC, pool pump, solar, battery and EV initiatives to focus investment and drive a targeted 3x ROI. Programmatic Utility Outcomes: Accelerate weatherization, appliance upgrades and DER enrollment while using closed-loop measurement to validate savings and refine funding.

Accelerate weatherization, appliance upgrades and DER enrollment while using closed-loop measurement to validate savings and refine funding. Targeted Marketing Programs: Replace broad outreach with propensity- and location-based segmentation to cut wasted ad spend, raise conversions and deliver relevant messaging.

Distribution Grid Planning and DER Enablement

Load Flexibility Grid Resiliency: Locate feeder-level flexible load and activate targeted DERs to mitigate electrification stress and defer costly capital upgrades.

Locate feeder-level flexible load and activate targeted DERs to mitigate electrification stress and defer costly capital upgrades. Smarter Grid Planning Infrastructure: Combine appliance-level load profiles and DER adoption trends to sharpen long-term forecasting, model data center interconnections and guide capacity investments.

Generative AI and Agentic AI Models

Seamless Agentic AI Integration: Deploy autonomous AI agents on existing cloud stacks to execute next best actions across care, marketing and planning-without rip-and-replace overhauls.

Vertical AI Platformfor Modern Utilities

Advancements in UtilityAI: Evolve AMI 2.0 with on-meter Real-Time DI Agents, self-learning workflows and predictive analytics that move from historical analysis to real-time grid response.

Evolve AMI 2.0 with on-meter Real-Time DI Agents, self-learning workflows and predictive analytics that move from historical analysis to real-time grid response. AMI 1.0 Value Realization to AMI 2.0 Adoption: Extract maximum ROI from legacy AMI 1.0 before scaling edge intelligence for AMI 2.0.

Extract maximum ROI from legacy AMI 1.0 before scaling edge intelligence for AMI 2.0. Vertical AI Platform: Unified intelligence layer designed around the requirements of modern utilities, rather than a generic AI system adapted after the fact.

"Utilities are rapidly building out their cloud data infrastructure and adopting horizontal GenAI, but general tools still lack utility context. Bidgely delivers the essential vertical AI layer that transforms how utilities operate and accelerates our evolution from a specialized customer experience solution into an enterprise AI platform for the entire energy ecosystem," said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely.

2027 Global Event Schedule

Calgary, Alberta: February 2027

February 2027 Chicago, Illinois (Flagship Event): May 11-13, 2027

May 11-13, 2027 EMEA: October 2027

"Energy providers are entering a crucial phase where data quality and intelligent automation dictate operational success," added Gautam M. Aggarwal, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Bidgely. "Our goal with EmPOWER AI is to deliver high-impact content rooted in real peer experiences. By bringing together the right mix of partners, analysts, executives, program leaders and AI experts, utilities learn how to tackle today's challenges while planning for tomorrow."

Registration for 2027 EmPOWER AI events is open. For more information, visit: www.bidgely.com/empower-ai/.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is the pioneer of AI-powered energy intelligence, transforming raw meter data into high-definition insights for global utilities. Serving over 50 million homes, the company's UtilityAI Platform leverages 19 foundational patents to optimize grid visibility, call center operations, and personalized customer engagement. Recognized by Fast Company as a "Top 10 Most Innovative Applied AI" company, Bidgely integrates precision energy analytics with horizontal AI ecosystems like Microsoft Copilot and AWS to modernize the grid with premises-level accuracy. www.bidgely.com bidgely.com/insights

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Contacts:

Christine Bennett

Bidgely

press@bidgely.com