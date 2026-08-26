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WKN: A41D8U | ISIN: US8172253036 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.08.26 | 21:59
1,520 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 13:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senmiao Technology Limited Announces Name Change to Valor Energy Inc.

New York, NY, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senmiao Technology Limited. (NASDAQ: AIHS) ("AIHS" or the "Company"), an emerging digital infrastructure, energy and strategically emerging industries company, is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Valor Energy Inc" after receiving the Certificate of Amendment on Change of Name from the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada, on August 18, 2026. The change of name will be effective on Nasdaq on August 26, 2026. The Company's common stock of par value $0.0001 per share, will continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol "VAI", replacing the previous symbol "AIHS" and the CUSIP number shall remain unchanged.

Senmiao Technology Limited's proposed name change to Valor Energy Inc. reflects the Company's planned transformation from its legacy business into a U.S.-focused energy and digital infrastructure development platform. The name reflects the Company's strategy to identify and develop power-enabled sites supporting artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure in the US markets. The Company intends to create value by advancing these sites toward through power procurement, site control, permitting, engineering, connectivity planning, financing and customer engagement, with the objective of producing construction-ready or operating status for data center customers subject to applicable approvals, financing, development milestones and customer commitments. The proposed Valor Energy name is intended to align the Company's corporate identity with this strategic direction.

About Valor Energy Inc (formerly known as Senmiao Technology Limited.)

VAI is a U.S. Nasdaq-listed company that historically provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services in China. VAI is seeking to expand its investment opportunities in digital infrastructure, energy and strategic emerging industries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

Contact
Investor Relations:
kiki@ihongsen.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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