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WKN: A40DG8 | ISIN: US86803S1069 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.08.26 | 22:00
14,100 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 13:12 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.: Super Hi Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: HDL and HKEX: 9658) ("Super Hi" or the "Company"), a leading Chinese cuisine restaurant brand operating Haidilao hot pot restaurants in the international markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Revenue was US$218.8 million, representing an increase of 10.0% from US$198.9 million in the same period of 2025.
  • In the second quarter of 2026, the Company opened 2 new Haidilao restaurants. The total number of Haidilao restaurants expanded from 127 as of March 31, 2026, to 129 as of June 30, 2026.
  • Overall average table turnover rate1 was 3.9 times per day, compared to 3.8 times per day in the same period of 2025. Overall average same-store table turnover rate2 was 4.0 times per day, compared to 3.9 times per day in the same period of 2025.
  • The Company had over 8.1 million total guest visits, representing an increase of 5.2% from 7.7 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Income from operation3 was US$8.1 million, representing an increase of 118.9% from US$3.7 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Income from operation margin4 was 3.7%, compared to 1.9% in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of 1.8 percentage points year over year.

Mr. Li Yu, CEO & Executive Director of Super Hi, commented, "Through our sustained commitment to the 'Dual Focus on Employees and Customers' strategy, the initiatives and investments we have made over the past year in employee development, customer experience, and restaurant management have further strengthened our operational foundation and are gradually translating into greater operational resilience and efficiency."

"In the second quarter of 2026, the Company's total revenue increased 10.0% year over year to US$218.8 million, while income from operations margin4 expanded by 1.8 percentage points to 3.7%, reflecting further improvement in our operating efficiency. During the quarter, both the overall average table turnover rate¹ and the overall average same-store table turnover rate² of Haidilao restaurants increased by 0.1 times per day year over year, and revenue from Haidilao restaurants grew by 4.6% year over year. Meanwhile, we continued to diversify our revenue streams, with delivery and other business revenue increasing by 114.3% year over year, further enhancing our business mix and providing new momentum for the Company's growth."

__________________________
1 Calculated by dividing the total tables served for the period by the product of total Haidilao restaurant operating days for the period and average table count during the period.
2 Calculated by dividing the total tables served for the period by the product of total Haidilao restaurant operating days for the period and average table count at the Company's same-stores during the period.
3 Calculated by excluding interest income, finance costs, unrealized foreign exchange differences arising from remeasurement of balances which are not denominated in functional currency, net gain arising on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and income tax expense from (loss) profit for the period.
4 Calculated by dividing income from operation3 by total revenue.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was US$218.8 million, representing an increase of 10.0% from US$198.9 million in the same period of 2025.

  • Revenue from Haidilao restaurant operations was US$197.8 million, representing an increase of 4.6% from US$189.1 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to (i) significantly improved operational performance at Haidilao restaurants driven by our ongoing operational optimization initiatives, with higher overall average table turnover rate1 and increased customer traffic, further strengthening brand influence; and (ii) continued expansion of the restaurant network, resulting in a year-over-year increase in the total number of restaurants.
  • Revenue from delivery business was US$7.6 million, representing an increase of 105.4% from US$3.7 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to (i) the continuous optimization of delivery offerings based on market demand, including product innovation and promotional initiatives; and (ii) the expansion of delivery channels and strengthened collaborations with local food delivery platforms.
  • Revenue from other business was US$13.4 million, representing an increase of 119.7% from US$6.1 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly driven by (i) the increasing popularity of hot pot condiment products and Haidilao-branded and sub-branded food products among local customers and retailers; and (ii) the incubation of secondary branded restaurants under the "Pomegranate Plan" through diversification into multiple business concepts.

Raw materials and consumables used were US$74.7 million, representing an increase of 10.5% from US$67.6 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by (i) business expansion, in line with the Company's revenue growth; and (ii) increased sales of hot pot condiment products, Haidilao-branded and sub-branded food products, and the expansion of the secondary branded restaurants. As a percentage of revenue, raw materials and consumables used increased to 34.1% in the second quarter of 2026 from 34.0% in the same period of 2025.

Staff costs were US$75.0 million, representing an increase of 6.7% from US$70.3 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to (i) an increased number of employees to support the continued expansion of our restaurant network and enhance customer experience; (ii) ongoing investment in central support functions to strengthen management capabilities and operational efficiency, and (iii) higher statutory minimum wages in certain countries where we operated. As a percentage of revenue, staff costs decreased to 34.3% in the second quarter of 2026 from 35.3% in the same period of 2025.

Income from operation3 was US$8.1 million, representing an increase of 118.9% from US$3.7 million in the same period of 2025. Income from operation margin4 was 3.7%, compared to 1.9% in the same period of 2025. This increase in income from operation margin4 was mainly attributable to (i) improved operational efficiency resulting from ongoing operating cost optimization initiatives; and (ii) positive operating leverage driven by revenue growth.

Loss for the period was US$1.9 million, compared to a profit of US$16.4 million in the same period of 2025. This change was mainly due to an increase in net foreign exchange loss of US$20.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period of 2025, which was primarily attributable to foreign exchange fluctuations, particularly the depreciation of local currencies against the U.S. dollar.

Basic and diluted net loss per share were both approximating nil, compared to a basic and diluted net profit per share of US$0.03 in the same period of 2025.

Operational Highlights
Haidilao Restaurant Performance
The following table summarizes key performance indicators of Haidilao's restaurants for the quarters indicated.

As of/For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2026 2025
Number of restaurants
Southeast Asia73 74
East Asia22 20
North America22 20
Others(1)12 12
Total129 126
Total guest visits (million)
Southeast Asia5.3 5.1
East Asia1.2 1.0
North America1.0 1.0
Others(1)0.6 0.6
Total8.1 7.7
Average table turnover rate(2) (times per day)
Southeast Asia3.8 3.6
East Asia4.9 4.8
North America3.6 4.0
Others(1)3.7 3.9
Overall3.9 3.8

Average spending per guest(3) (US$)
Southeast Asia18.6 18.6
East Asia27.4 29.4
North America41.0 39.1
Others(1)41.0 39.7
Overall24.3 24.3

Average daily revenue per restaurant(4) (US$ in thousands)
Southeast Asia15.1 14.9
East Asia19.1 19.8
North America20.2 21.9
Others(1)23.0 24.0
Overall17.4
 17.6
Notes:
(1)Others include Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.
(2)Calculated by dividing total number of tables served for the periods by the product of total Haidilao restaurant operating days for the periods and average table count during the periods in the same geographic region.
(3)Calculated by dividing gross revenue of Haidilao restaurant operations for the periods by total guests served for the periods in the same geographic region.
(4)Calculated by dividing the revenue of Haidilao restaurant operations for the periods by the total Haidilao restaurant operating days of the periods in the same geographic region.

Same-Store Sales
The following table sets forth details of the Company's same-store sales for the quarters indicated.

As of/For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2026 2025
Number of same-stores(1)
Southeast Asia65
East Asia16
North America19
Others611
Total111
Same-store sales(2) (US$ in thousands)
Southeast Asia91,555 89,365
East Asia28,889 28,645
North America34,710 37,941
Others624,241 24,910
Total179,395 180,861
Average same-store sales per day(3) (US$ in thousands)
Southeast Asia15.5 15.1
East Asia19.8 19.7
North America20.1 21.9
Others624.2 24.9
Overall17.8 17.9
Average same-store spending per guest- 4- (US$)
Southeast Asia18.9 18.5
East Asia27.6 29.5
North America40.5 39.2
Others641.6 40.1
Overall24.5 24.5
Average same-store table turnover rate- 5- (times/day)
Southeast Asia3.8 3.7
East Asia5.2 4.8
North America3.6 4.0
Others63.8 3.9
Overall4.0 3.9
Notes:
(1)Includes restaurants that commenced operations prior to the beginning of the periods under comparison and operated for more than 75 days in the second quarter of 2025 and 2026, respectively.
(2)Refers to the aggregate gross revenue from Haidilao restaurant operations at the Company's same-stores for the periods indicated.
(3)Calculated by dividing the gross revenue from Haidilao restaurant operations for the periods by the total Haidilao restaurant operating days at the Company's same-stores for the periods.
(4)Calculated by dividing gross revenue of Haidilao restaurant operations for the periods by total guests served for the periods at the Company's same-stores in the same geographic region.
(5)Calculated by dividing the total tables served for the periods by the product of total Haidilao restaurant operating days for the periods and average table count at the Company's same-stores during the periods.
(6)Others include Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Super Hi
Super Hi is a catering company that operates hot pot restaurants under the Haidilao brand in the international markets. Haidilao is a leading Chinese cuisine restaurant brand. With roots in Sichuan from 1994, Haidilao has become one of the most popular and largest Chinese cuisine brands in the world. With over 32 years of brand history, Haidilao is well-loved by guests for its unique dining experience - warm and attentive service, great ambiance and delicious food, standing out among global restaurant chains, which has made Haidilao restaurants into a worldwide cultural phenomenon. Haidilao has been ranked as one of the "world's most valuable restaurant brands" for seven consecutive years since 2019, earning the title of "World's Strongest Restaurant Brand" for 2024 (Brand Finance). As of June 30, 2026, Super Hi had 129 self-operated Haidilao restaurants in 14 countries across four continents.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "aims", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "likely to" and similar statements. Super Hi may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "SEHK"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Super Hi's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Super Hi's operations and business prospects; future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and markets in which Super Hi operates; Super Hi's strategies, plans, objectives and goals and Super Hi's ability to successfully implement these strategies, plans, objectives and goals; Super Hi's ability to maintain an effective food safety and quality control system; Super Hi's ability to continue to maintain its leadership position in the industry and markets in which Super Hi operates; Super Hi's dividend policy; Super Hi's capital expenditure plans; Super Hi's expansion plans; Super Hi's future debt levels and capital needs; Super Hi's expectations regarding the effectiveness of its marketing initiatives and the relationship with third-party partners; Super Hi's ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Super Hi's industry; Super Hi's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; general economic and business conditions globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Super Hi's filings with the SEC and the announcements and filings on the website of the SEHK. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Super Hi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts
Investor Relations
Email: superhi_ir@superhi-inc.com
Phone: +1 (212) 574-7992

Public Relations
Email: media.hq@superhi-inc.com

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three months ended June 30,
2026
2025
USD'000USD'000
Revenue218,827 198,950
Other income2,113 2,050
Raw materials and consumables used(74,735- (67,577-
Staff costs(74,951- (70,328-
Rentals and related expenses(5,646- (6,022-
Utilities expenses(7,285- (7,177-
Depreciation and amortization(21,033- (19,790-
Travelling and communication expenses(2,016- (2,052-
Other expenses(23,767- (21,204-
Other (losses) gains - net(5,583- 15,460
Finance costs(3,136- (2,772-
Profit before tax 2,788 19,538
Income tax expense(4,718- (3,147-
(Loss) Profit for the period(1,930 - 16,391
Other comprehensive income (expense)
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations2,049 (9,271-
Total comprehensive income for the period 119 7,120
(Loss) Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company(1,898- 16,414
Non-controlling interests(32- (23-
(1,930- 16,391
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company159 7,143
Non-controlling interests(40- (23-
119 7,120
(Loss) Earnings per share
Basic and diluted (USD)(0.00)*0.03
* Less than USD 0.01

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at June 30,
As at December 31,
20262025
USD'000USD'000
Non-current Assets
Property, plant and equipment171,156160,301
Right-of-use assets210,544204,180
Intangible assets474311
Deferred tax assets4,9644,725
Other receivables1,9601,961
Prepayments197325
Rental and other deposits20,89020,709

410,185 		392,512
Current Assets
Inventories34,79337,519
Trade and other receivables and prepayments30,83135,652
Rental and other deposits5,3295,417
Pledged bank deposits3,5442,793
Bank balances and cash266,403271,990
340,900 353,371
Current Liabilities
Trade payables33,59536,337
Other payables38,34042,980
Amounts due to related parties1,2282,177
Tax payables6,1477,031
Lease liabilities44,95445,662
Contract liabilities10,20410,658
Provisions1,8561,987
136,324 146,832
Net Current Assets 204,576206,539


UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at June 30,
As at December 31,
20262025
USD'000USD'000
Non-current Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities6,518 6,184
Lease liabilities189,428 183,139
Contract liabilities2,726 2,905
Provisions16,381 15,179
215,053 207,407
Net Assets399,708 391,644
Capital and Reserves
Share capital3 3
Shares held under share award scheme- -
Share premium550,593 550,593
Reserves(154,616- (160,494-
Equity attributable to owners of the Company395,980 390,102
Non-controlling interests3,728 1,542
Total Equity 399,708 391,644

* Less than USD 1,000

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three months ended June 30,
2026
2025
USD'000
USD'000
Net cash from operating activities28,244 26,599
Net cash from investing activities30,418 37,513
Net cash used in financing activities(14,052- (11,707-
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents44,610 52,405
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period104,166 204,933
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes(1,117- 1,133
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period147,659 258,471


Represented by:
Bank balances and cash266,403 258,471
Less: time deposits with original maturity over three months(118,744- -
147,659 258,471

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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