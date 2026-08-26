RAEK Partners with Avadium Design to Develop RAEK Creator Vault, Its First Private AI Appliance

Greater Phoenix product-development partnership will bring RAEK's data-ownership thesis into a physical product designed to help creators privately store, understand, and activate their content archives

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / RAEK, the company building the data ownership layer for the AI economy, today announced a product-development partnership with Avadium Design, a Scottsdale-based industrial design and product-development firm, to develop the RAEK Creator Vault, the first appliance RAEK intends to bring to market through its RAEK Edge product line.

RAEK Creator Vault is being designed as a creator-owned, locally deployed system that brings private content storage, archive organization, and AI-assisted content activation together in a physical appliance the customer can own and control. Rather than beginning with a broad, general-purpose infrastructure product, RAEK is starting with a focused market, an identifiable data problem, and a product whose value can be demonstrated immediately.

Creators spend years accumulating raw footage, finished videos, audio, images, scripts, project files, photographs, and other original material. That archive can represent some of their most valuable intellectual property, yet it is often fragmented across external drives, cloud accounts, editing systems, and third-party platforms. Much of it becomes difficult to search, understand, or reuse as the archive grows.

RAEK Creator Vault is being developed to consolidate and organize that private archive, make it searchable through AI, and help creators turn years of existing material into new work without surrendering ownership or visibility into the underlying source files.

"For a creator, the archive is not just storage. It is their body of work, their intellectual property, their history, and a source of future earning power," said Cory Crapes, CEO and Co-Founder of RAEK. "We have spent years saying that the next era of AI will be won by the people and businesses that own the cleanest, most usable, and most protected data. For creators, that data is the archive. RAEK Creator Vault is where that thesis becomes physical."

"Starting with Creator Vault gives us a clearly defined customer, a real problem, and an opportunity to demonstrate the value of privately owned AI infrastructure in a way people can immediately understand," Crapes continued. "Avadium gives us a highly experienced product-development partner in our own backyard and will help us make the physical product as intentional, recognizable, and differentiated as the technology inside it. This is exactly the type of relationship we established our Phoenix presence to build."

Private Intelligence for a Creator's Archive

At the center of the planned Creator Vault experience is Carmena, the private intelligence inside the appliance. Carmena is being designed to understand a permissioned creator archive, retrieve specific moments across video, audio, images, and documents, connect results to the original source files, and help transform existing material into new creative work.

For example, a creator preparing an anniversary video could ask Carmena to find the strongest moments in which they explained why they started their channel. Carmena would identify relevant material across years of content, present the underlying clips and sources for review, and help assemble a new video using only the moments the creator approves.

The objective is not to place an opaque AI layer between the creator and their work. Creator Vault is being designed to give the creator visibility into what has been indexed, which source files support a result, what material is being used, and what is ultimately exported. The creator remains in control of the archive and the work produced from it.

From Prototype to a Repeatable Physical Product

Under the partnership, Avadium Design will work with RAEK on the industrial design and physical product development of Creator Vault, including enclosure design, internal component organization, 3D CAD modeling, prototyping, product visualization, and design considerations related to manufacturing and future production.

The initial engagement will focus on transforming RAEK's working Creator Vault concept into a refined and repeatable product that can be demonstrated, tested, deployed, and eventually manufactured consistently. The design language and engineering foundation created through the project are also expected to inform future appliances across the broader RAEK Edge portfolio.

"RAEK has a clear vision for turning private AI infrastructure into a product people can see, own, and use," said Mario Esquer, President and Founder of Avadium Design. "Our role is to help translate that vision into an appliance that is functional, manufacturable, and recognizable while creating a physical design foundation that can grow with the broader RAEK Edge product family."

A Focused Entry Point for RAEK Edge

RAEK Creator Vault is intended to serve as the first commercial expression of the RAEK Edge appliance strategy and as a focused proving ground for the company's broader private-infrastructure roadmap.

Rather than introducing a generic appliance and asking customers to determine how to use it, RAEK is beginning with a specific audience, a highly valuable owned dataset, and an immediately understandable workflow. The Creator Vault development process will allow RAEK to validate the complete appliance model, including industrial design, archive migration, private indexing, AI retrieval, user permissions, onboarding, support, and deployment.

The product architecture, design standards, and deployment experience developed through Creator Vault are expected to inform future configurations of RAEK Edge Vault, RAEK Edge Node, and RAEK Edge Grid.

RAEK Edge Vault is envisioned as the private data foundation for organizations that need to store, organize, and control sensitive customer, content, and operational data. RAEK Edge Node is designed to combine private storage, compute, and AI workflows in a managed local or hybrid system. RAEK Edge Grid is intended to connect multiple appliances into a larger private environment for agencies, multi-location organizations, and enterprise deployments.

"Creator Vault is not separate from the RAEK Edge strategy; it is how we intend to prove it," Crapes added. "The same principles owned data, private infrastructure, source visibility, and controlled AI apply to creators, agencies, businesses, and enterprises. We are starting where the problem is easiest to see, the customer is easiest to define, and the value is easiest to demonstrate."

The Infrastructure That Makes Data Ownership Real

RAEK Creator Vault is a physical expression of the broader RAEK ecosystem.

RAEK Data helps businesses capture, resolve, enrich, and activate the first-party data they own. RAEK Edge provides private infrastructure for storing, securing, processing, and using that data. RAEK AI turns owned data and controlled infrastructure into agents, automation, workflows, and business intelligence.

Together, the three lines are designed to help organizations move away from fragmented tools and cloud-only dependency toward a foundation in which they own more of the data, infrastructure, and intelligence their operations depend upon.

The Avadium partnership follows RAEK's establishment of its Phoenix headquarters and marks the next stage of Creator Vault development. RAEK plans to provide additional updates regarding the physical prototype, Carmena demonstration, pilot deployments, product specifications, pricing, and availability as development progresses.

About RAEK

RAEK is building the data ownership layer for the AI economy. Its ecosystem spans RAEK Data, RAEK Edge, and RAEK AI, helping organizations capture, organize, activate, protect, and use the first-party data they own. RAEK develops identity-resolution and data-activation infrastructure, private AI appliances, and data-connected workflows for businesses that want greater control over the systems that generate revenue, intelligence, and customer relationships. RAEK is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Learn more at raek.ai and raekedge.com.

About Avadium Design

Founded in 2009, Avadium Design is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based product design consultancy specializing in industrial design, product development, 3D CAD modeling, prototyping, product visualization, branding, and related design services. The firm is led by President and Founder Mario Esquer and has worked with startups and established companies across multiple industries. Learn more at avadiumdesign.com.

Media Contact

RAEK

(509) 850-0130

info@raekdata.com

SOURCE: RAEK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/raek-partners-with-avadium-design-to-develop-raek-creator-vault-i-1211731