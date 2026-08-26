Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG Acquires RMTG.com Domain and Launches New Investor-Focused Website, Advancing Shareholder Engagement

New Website Serves as a Central Source for Investor Information and Timely Disclosure; Investor Inquiries Directed to ir@rmtg.com

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced that it has acquired the domain name RMTG.com, and launched a new investor-focused corporate website at that address. The site is intended to serve as a central, easily accessible destination for the Company's investor communications, corporate information, and public disclosures.

The acquisition of RMTG.com reflects the Company's ongoing focus on investor engagement and its commitment to making information available to shareholders and the broader investment community in a timely and consistent manner. The official web address now matches the Company's stock ticker symbol.

A Central Home for Investor Communication

Strengthening Investor Engagement and Timely Disclosure

RMTG.com consolidates investor-relevant materials in a single location, making it easier for shareholders and prospective investors to access and follow the Company's public disclosures. The website provides access to:

Company news and press releases

Links to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on OTC Markets

Corporate overview and business information

Investor-relations contact information and resources

"We are pleased to announce the launch of our new investor-focused corporate website at RMTG.com - the official web address that matches our stock ticker symbol. Securing this URL underscores our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and making it simple for shareholders and the broader investment community to stay informed," said David Christensen, CEO and President of RMTG. "This dedicated platform will serve as a central hub for timely financial information, SEC filings, presentations, and updates as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Updated Investor Relations Contact

Effective immediately, investor questions and inquiries may be directed to ir@rmtg.com. The Company encourages shareholders and interested parties to use this address for investor-relations correspondence going forward.

Part of a Broader Investor-Engagement Focus

The new investor website is part of a broader effort by RMTG to enhance transparency and strengthen its relationship with the investment community. The Company has recently taken additional steps toward this goal, including holding its first-ever investor conference call, and intends to continue prioritizing timely and accessible communication with shareholders.

The Company encourages investors and interested parties to review the Company's filings at www.sec.gov. Nothing on the Company's websites, including RMTG.com, is incorporated by reference into, or forms a part of, this press release or any filing the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's SEC filings remain the authoritative source of information regarding the Company.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTC:RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries. The Company combines physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare technology across an international network spanning more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated features, content, availability, and benefits of the Company's RMTG.com investor website, the expected benefits of the website to investor engagement and disclosure, the Company's plans regarding investor-relations communications, and any other statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, liquidity and capital resource constraints, substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of such debt, the Company's ability to develop and maintain the website as anticipated, regulatory developments and compliance requirements in the United States, Argentina and other jurisdictions, market acceptance of the Company's products and services, operational execution risks, competitive conditions, and the other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/rmtg-acquires-rmtg.com-domain-and-launches-new-investor-focused-website-advancing-sha-1212064