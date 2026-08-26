The Hong Kong Jockey Club: PBC 2026 marks its 10th anniversary, bringing together global leaders to "Leap for Impact"

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth edition of the PBC ("PBC 2026") will take place at the West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK) from 7 to 8 September. The forum is convened by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust in association with the Institute of Philanthropy ("IoP"). Marking a decade of convening the global philanthropic community, this year's forum is themed "Leaping for Impact", bringing together global leaders from the sports, philanthropic, academic, business, social and government sectors. Drawing inspiration from the world's leading sports and top athletes, PBC 2026 will explore how qualities essential to success in sport - discipline, focus, resilience and teamwork - can drive enduring, tangible social change.

Club Chief Executive Officer and IoP Director Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said that this year's theme - Leaping for Impact - takes inspiration from the world's leading sports and top athletes. Given the urgent need to address pressing global social issues, and above all to create meaningful and long-lasting impact, PBC 2026 invites delegates to consider what philanthropy can learn from the values and success of these sporting champions.

Leading foundations participating in this year's PBC include the Gates Foundation, The D. H. Chen Foundation, the Lee Hysan Foundation, the YAO Foundation, the Sanofi Foundation, the Tencent Charity Foundation, The Majurity Trust, Lien Foundation and the Essl Foundation. This year's forum is expected to bring together over 80 eminent speakers, as well as more than 2,000 delegates, including over 350 from local, regional and global foundations. Distinguished speakers due to speak at the forum include:

Helen C lark , Former Prime Minister of New Zealand; Former United Nations Development Programme Administrator

, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand; Former United Nations Development Programme Administrator Hari Menon, President, Global Growth & Opportunity, Gates Foundation

In response to the evolving philanthropic landscape, PBC 2026 serves as an important platform for global philanthropic dialogue and collaboration. Throughout the two-day forum, thematic discussions will address a broad range of pressing social issues, including health, older adult well-being, urban poverty alleviation, heritage conservation, youth development, climate resilience, and inclusive employment. A series of sports-themed sessions will explore how the values and lessons of sport can be applied to philanthropy, leadership, organisational development and systems change. Through Impact Studios, Co-Learning Workshops and other extended programmes, the forum also seeks to connect ideas with practical implementation, while examining how social impact can be achieved on the ground.

In addition, the forum will feature major announcements. These include the launch of the first edition of the Club's Charities Trust Impact Report, the release of the Interim Report of the Commission on Asian Philanthropy, as well as The Bridgespan Group's report on high-impact family philanthropy.

Highlighting the transformative power of sports, culture and community inclusion, the forum's Day 1 opening ceremony will feature a collaborative performance bringing together students from JC Project MuSE, wheelchair dancers from No Limits, and dancers living with Parkinson's disease from the JC Dance Well Project. The performance will demonstrate how participation in Trust-supported initiatives fosters the personal growth, confidence and aspiration of young people and individuals from diverse backgrounds.

PBC 2026 is an invitation-only event. For more details on the forum agenda and speakers, please visit: https://www.pbcforum.hk.

Photos can be downloaded from the website of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (https://corporate.hkjc.com/en-us/news-and-publications/corporate-news).

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