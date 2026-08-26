

EQS Newswire / 26/08/2026 / 19:43 UTC+8

Revenue Reached HK$ 273.8M, Driven by Solid Growth from Bogutai Innovation-Driven Transformation Progresses with Portfolio Optimization and Broader Market Access (26 August 2026 - Hong Kong) A fully integrated biopharmaceutical company - Uni-Bio Science Group Limited ("Uni-Bio Science", together with its subsidiaries referred to as the "Group", stock code: 0690.HK), is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Period"). Key Accomplishments in the First Half of 2026 During the Period, the Group achieved a spectrum of accomplishments, for both of its marketed products and innovative biologics. The key highlights include: 1. During the Period, the Group's revenue reached approximately HK$273.8 million, with net profit standing at approximately HK$31.2 million. Cash generation remained solid, with operating cash flow at approximately HK$11.4 million. Despite temporary earnings compression resulting from regulatory adjustments and front-loaded investments in R&D, commercialization, and international expansion, the Group demonstrated operational resilience by remaining profitable and financially strong. 2. As at 30 June 2026, total equity increased by 8.6% to approximately HK$448.7 million, reflecting a strengthened capital base. The debt-to-equity ratio improved to 34.9%, demonstrating active deleveraging and prudent capital stewardship. The Group remains in a net cash positive position, with a cash ratio well above 1, indicating that cash and cash equivalents significantly exceed near-term liabilities. This strong liquidity cushion enables the Group to comfortably absorb the temporary reduction in net profit during the Period without compromising its financial stability. Together, these strengths position the Group to support future R&D investment, commercialization initiatives, and international expansion. 3. Revenue of Bogutai increased significantly by 39.3% year-on-year ("YoY"), driven by the ongoing market development and engagement with this innovative osteoporosis therapy within the medical community and among patients in China. As of the first quarter of 2026, Bogutai ranked second in overall market share and first in the retail channel among teriparatide products in China. Its nationwide sales surpassing those of the originator brand, achieving these market positions within approximately two years of commercial launch. 4. During the Period, the Group officially commenced the commercial launch and market promotion of its high-end series, GeneQueens, further enriching its portfolio in functional skincare and post-procedure medical aesthetics. The premium line incorporates a proprietary triple-protein complex (Fibronectin, Type III Collagen, and Type XVII Collagen), each formatted at a high concentration of 1,000 ppm to optimize cellular repair and anti-aging performance. This milestone demonstrates concrete progress in accelerating the commercialization of its synthetic biology platform. 5. The Group is advancing the development of its BMP-2 regenerative medicine program. Utilizing its proprietary ECO-KSFA platform, the Group has successfully established a high-yield production process for BMP-2 API, a crucial growth factor in regenerative medicine widely applied in spinal fusion and bone defect reconstruction. During the Period, the Group completed pilot-scale manufacturing process for the BMP-2 drug substance and initiated development of a sustained-release gel formulation, laying a solid foundation for finalizing the product's clinical dosage form. 6. The next-generation generic antifungal drug, Isavuconazonium sulfate capsules, completed all supplementary studies required by the regulator and the Group is preparing to submit the corresponding documentation to the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) in the second half of 2026. To support future commercialization, the Group has commissioned a dedicated production line specifically designed for the product and established strategic partnerships with high-quality API suppliers to ensure reliable manufacturing capacity and supply for commercialization. Interim Results The first half of 2026 marked a strategic transition period for the Group, characterized by portfolio optimization alongside expanding channel and market access. Revenue during the Period was temporarily impacted by strategic volume-based procurement (VBP) pricing adjustments for Pinup and, to a lesser extent, GeneTime, coupled with the structural impact of latest biologics value-added tax (VAT) policies on net selling price. For the Period, the Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$273.8 million, representing a decrease of 11.7% YoY. Revenue of Bogutai increased significantly from approximately HK$65.6 million to approximately HK$91.4 million, representing an increase of 39.3%. Revenue of Boshutai increased by 50.8% from approximately HK$6.1 million to approximately HK$9.2 million. GeneTime recorded a decrease of 12.3% in revenue from approximately HK$107.8 million to approximately HK$94.5 million. Sales volume of GeneTime achieved high-single-digit YoY growth, reflecting continued strong underlying demand and the initial benefits of broader hospital access and prescription-base expansion. GeneSoft recorded a 1.6% YoY increase in revenue from approximately HK$18.5 million to approximately HK$18.8 million. Pinup recorded a decrease of 47.1% in revenue from approximately HK$108.9 million to approximately HK$57.6 million. With a limited number of product portfolio and the ongoing optimization of its marketing and distribution teams, revenue from ??? increased from approximately HK$1.3 million to approximately HK$2.2 million, representing a 69.2% YoY growth. Revenue contribution from the Group's newly launched medical device product ??? and ??? (Diquafosol Sodium Eye Drops) were immaterial during the Period. The Group is expanding its digital and social media presence to raise ??? brand awareness, while advancing targeted non-public channel expansion to accelerate ??? uptake. Gross profit was approximately HK$222.7 million, representing a decrease of 12.4% as compared with approximately HK$254.1 million for the first half of 2025, whereas as gross profit margin remained stable at 81.3%. Profit for the Period decreased by 59.0% YoY to approximately HK$31.2 million. The decrease primarily reflected short-term profitability pressure during the Group's strategic transformation, including lower absolute gross profit resulting from pricing adjustments for certain core products and the VAT-related pricing impact, together with continued investment in commercialization, new product launches, pipeline development, and international expansion. The earnings per share were approximately HK$0.52 cents, compared with HK$1.27 cents in the first half of 2025. Prospects Through targeted commercial and R&D investments in the first half of 2026, the Group enters the second half well positioned to accelerate its business transformation. As generic therapies continue to yield ground to higher-margin biopharmaceuticals within the Group's portfolio, this evolving revenue mix is expected to deliver sustained margin expansion over the long term. With biopharmaceuticals recognized for the first time as an emerging pillar industry supported by the state, the Group is committed to growing its innovation capabilities and expanding its commercial reach to capture this growing market opportunity. Mr. Kingsley Leung, Chairman of Uni-Bio Science, commented, "The first half of 2026 presented a challenging operating environment, which we view as a transitional period toward a more diversified and all-round range of product offerings and promotional channels. During the period, we made significant progress in strengthening both the breadth and depth of our commercial platform while advancing a robust pipeline of innovative therapies. Our omni-channel strategy, spanning public hospitals, an expanding distributor network, retail pharmacy locations, and leading e-commerce platforms, continues to broaden patient access across China, including deeper penetration into Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities. At the same time, we are executing a disciplined, product-specific commercialization approach, tailoring our strategies to the distinct market dynamics of each of our eight core products. Beyond our domestic base, we are accelerating our global ambitions. We are advancing Bogutai's international expansion, together with our ongoing U.S. FDA submission, an important step toward establishing our first overseas commercialized therapy. Our pipeline continues to advance meaningfully, from our proprietary EGF/FGF compound gel for wound care to next-generation BFS-based GeneSoft formulations and our BMP-2 regenerative therapy, all underpinned by our proprietary ECO-KSFA synthetic biology and Biological Hydrogel technology platforms. These innovation engines position us to continue delivering differentiated, high-value therapies across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and medical aesthetics. We remain confident that our integrated strategy, combining commercial excellence, global expansion, and platform-driven innovation, will create sustainable long-term value for our patients, partners, and shareholders." About Uni-Bio Science Group Limited Uni-Bio Science Group Limited is an innovative biopharmaceutical enterprise listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2001 (Stock Code: 00690.HK). The Group is committed to powering the advancement of regenerative medicine with next-generation synthetic biology and complex peptide innovation. Focusing on four core research areas-muscular-skeletal regeneration, skin regeneration, ocular regeneration, and ENT regeneration-the Group has built a diversified product pipeline encompassing innovative biologics, high-value generic drugs, and medical aesthetics. The Group operates GMP-compliant production bases in Beijing, Dongguan, and Shenzhen, with fully integrated capabilities spanning R&D, manufacturing, and commercial sales. Uni-Bio Science Group is dedicated to be the global leader in regenerative medicine, redefining how science restores and extends human life. For further information, please contact: ir@uni-bioscience.com 26/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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