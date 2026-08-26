Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results and operating highlights for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026. Tenet reported revenue of $52,785,664 for the quarter, compared to $433,570 in the second quarter of 2025, and a net profit of $2,662,136 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $1,828,881 in Q2-2025. All amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q2-2026 Key Financial Figures

Total Revenue of $52.78 million

Net Profit of $2.66 million

Q2-2026 Operating Highlights

The significant year-over-year increase in revenue from Q2-2025 to Q2-2026 and the solid profitability numbers signal the completion of the Company's turnaround following the 2023 proxy battle that threatened its very existence. The Company spent the better part of the last three years following the 2023 events to: 1) re-establish itself as a technology driven supply-chain transaction facilitator in China; 2) simplify and limit its business activities to facilitating supply-chain transactions and gathering small and medium-sized business data; and 3) transition its business model from primarily generating transaction fee-based revenue to a predominantly recurring revenue model by providing economic intelligence subscription services. The second quarter results reflect the work put in by management during that period.

Although work remains to be done on the data-derived subscription revenue front, with the Company's supply-chain business providing a strong revenue base with gross profit margins of 8% to 10% as of Q2-2026, Tenet believes it is financially well positioned for the roll out of its data-derived products, for which the Company is anticipating gross profit margins of 70% to 80%.

Full details of the Company's second quarter 2026 financial results can be found in the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2025, which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Q2-2026 Results Q&A and Full Year Outlook for 2026

Tenet CEO Johnson Joseph will answer questions from shareholders related to the Company's Q2-2026 financial results in a Q&A interview and will share his perspective on the Company's business plan for the rest of 2026. Shareholders are invited to read the Company's MD&A prior to sending their questions related to these subjects to the Company. Questions related to the Q2-2026 results and Tenet's outlook for 2026 received by 9:00pm EDT on August 31, 2026 to investors@tenetfintech.com or cathy@chfir.com will be answered to the extent that they can be answered in compliance with Canadian securities regulations. The results of the Q&A interview will be posted on the Company's website by 5:00pm EDT on September 4, 2026.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or by leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Follow Tenet Fintech Group Inc. on social media:

X: @Tenet_Fintech

Facebook: @Tenet

LinkedIn: Tenet

YouTube: Tenet Fintech

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, holding company with significant operations in China; general economic and business conditions, including factors impacting the Company's business in China such as pandemics and COVID-19; legislative and/or regulatory developments; Global Financial conditions, repatriation of profits or transfer of funds from China to Canada, operations in foreign jurisdictions and possible exposure to corruption, bribery or civil unrest; actions by regulators; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; timing and completion of capital programs; liquidity and capital resources, negative operating cash flow and additional funding, dilution from further financing; financial performance and timing of capital; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by Tenet with securities regulators in Canada. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in Tenet's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a description of major risk factors relating to Tenet. Although Tenet has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311559

Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.