GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's Hatchet to Launch First-Of-Its-Kind AI Platform for Brands Looking to Engage with Youth Culture Through the Creator Economy

Service Is One Of The First & Only Full-Cycle Platform Built With Gamers In Mind Where Users Can Access Ratings, Analytics & AI Intelligence To Find Perfect Match

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME), the category defining culture company transforming how today's media, entertainment and technology giants connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences, announced today the evolution of its cutting-edge Stream Hatchet division into Hatchet, the first platform to bring gaming-native creator intelligence and full-funnel brand marketing analytics together, helping marketers discover, match, activate and measure creators across youth culture.

Already the global leader in live-streaming analytics for gaming and esports and trusted by clients ranging from EA to NASCAR, Hatchet is expanding its focus and capabilities in a significant way. Trusted for delivering actionable insights that drive business decisions for brands, rights holders, and publishers worldwide, the platform will now feature full creator analytics that encompasses discovery, campaign tracking and ROI measurement all in one place.

The new name is a reflection of the company's super-sized service enhancements that now reach beyond livestreaming networks and into all major social platforms, including TikTok Live, Twitter/X, and Instagram. Now marketers have access to a platform backed by one of the most robust data sets, including over 10 years of insights, more than 50 million creators and over 30 platforms.

As an end-to-end Creator Marketing Analytics solution, Hatchet is built for maximizing marketers' impact in connecting to gaming culture and designed to help companies use smart technology and data to garner the most successful outcomes with the right mix of social media creators. This holistic approach further solidifies GameSquare's overall goal of helping brands leverage the massive impact of gaming that is a true centerpiece of youth culture.

"For the past 10 years, Hatchet has developed powerful tools and datasets to move the industry past reactive discovery," said Alessandra Pinto, Hatchet Director of Product. "Brands and publishers need an extension of their team, one that is continuously learning from performance patterns, surfacing opportunities, and tuning itself to their needs. Hatchet is our vision as that true strategic partner to help brands move from outreach to activation and manage the full campaign lifecycle."

Among the features being introduced:

End-to-End operation: Data and execution in one tool that allows users to find, verify, analyze, build, and report insights all together.

Data set expansion: Hatchet can now pull from Twitch, YouTube, Kick, TikTok and over 30 platforms. Users can narrow search by audience overlap and chat sentiment with YouTube paid-vs-organic view identifications in the work, among other new descriptors.

AI integration: For the first time, there is no manual configuration required. With "AI Smart Search," users can evolve from a passive search platform into an active intelligence engine. This tool can also proactively surface the right creators at the right time.

Creator Community: Manage your entire creator roster from one place. Brief, track, and coordinate campaigns end-to-end via a single, customizable hub with no manual tracking.

"What we are doing with Hatchet is truly unique. This is not a generic tool being retrofitted to gaming. It is a full-service proposition backed by the entire GameSquare ecosystem," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "The goal here is to help brands live and thrive at the center of a core aspect of youth culture - gaming. For comparison, we are building something that gives the same type of insights as the Nielsen ratings, but for content creators and using the highest standard that exists in the market, with more options than other platforms offer."

For more information on Hatchet and insight into the various markets it covers, please visit their website at hatchet.gg.

About Hatchet

Hatchet is a Creator Marketing Analytics built for gaming. It covers the full campaign lifecycle - from data-driven creator discovery to verified ROI - in one place. Built on 10+ years of streaming data across 30+ platforms, Hatchet tracks 55M+ creators so game publishers, marketing agencies, and brands can find the right creators, run campaigns, and prove it worked.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance; the success of the partnership with Expansion Partners; the scope, timing, delivery and financial contribution of the CEER agreement; the ability to obtain platform and other third-party approvals required for in-game activations; integration, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans, the financial and business benefits of acquisitions, divestitures, and restructuring efforts, the success of Company's vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquares-hatchet-to-launch-first-of-its-kind-ai-platform-for-b-1211988