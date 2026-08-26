Specright's latest 2026 release deepens its AI investment with a new R&D Workbench, a smarter AI Assistant, and two new specialist agents.

Specright, the leader in AI-powered Specification Data Management (SDM) and modern Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), today announced the general availability of R&D Workbench for Food Beverage, AI Assistant, and two new specialist agents: Data Anomaly and Gaps and Packaging Selection.

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Specright's AI capabilities in action: generating a formula against stated targets, tracing an ingredient across every formula and finished good that uses it, flagging compliance rule violations, and scoring supplier data quality all through natural-language requests to the Specright AI Assistant.

"This release brings the clearest proof yet of what Specification Intelligence means in practice," said Mike Boese, CEO of Specright. "An AI Assistant that plans and executes multi-step work, agents that catch problems before they become recalls or write-offs, and R&D Workbenches that let product developers move at the speed of AI without sacrificing compliance rigor. Gartner's recent research puts F&B PLM adoption at 32% today, with 134% growth projected by 2030 that's the whitespace Specright is eager to capture."

Now, generally available, R&D Workbench for Food Beverage, enables R&D and regulatory teams to create and validate formulas, labels, and claims with AI, all backed by built-in FDA, EU, Health Canada, and USDA compliance. Beta customers reported up to 10x faster formula creation and 50% time savings across non-lab tasks. The next vertical solutions will be R&D Workbench for Personal Care, extending the platform to cosmetics, skincare, and personal care formulation.

The Specright AI Assistant adds usage alerts, more accurate write actions, and steadier responses, giving teams more control and fewer surprises. Two new specialists join the AI Assistant: the Data Anomaly and Gaps Agent, which proactively surfaces missing, incorrect, or suspicious specification data before it becomes a compliance or cost problem, and the Packaging Selection Agent, which ranks sourcing options by cost, performance, and sustainability.

"Every agent we ship has to make a real decision easier without taking control away from the person who owns it," said Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Product Officer of Specright.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.specright.com.

About Specright

Specright is the AI platform for intelligent Specification Data Management, advanced packaging, and modern Product Lifecycle Management. Specright helps companies accelerate product development, improve compliance and sustainability, and reduce costs. Specright connects specifications across raw materials, formulas, packaging, products, and finished goods, enabling teams to manage the product lifecycle from concept through commercialization. For more information: www.specright.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Laura Sams

VP, Marketing

press@specright.com