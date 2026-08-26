North Highland has been awarded on Forbes list of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026. This is the fifth consecutive year the firm has been included on this prestigious list. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 20th, 2026, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

The World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 list consists of a comprehensive and independent evaluation process, combining:

Recommendations from both peers (consultants) and clients (executives).

and Insights gathered through a global survey across multiple regions.

Standardized results from leading national rankings in key consulting markets.

Firms included in the ranking represent those most frequently recommended across 13 industries and 15 functional areas, highlighting excellence, global relevance, and consistent performance.

Based on the results of the study, North Highland is ecstatic to be recognized on Forbes list of World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the feedback of both our clients and our peers," said Anthony Shaw, Global CEO of North Highland. "It's a testament to the lasting impact we deliver. When clients and peers independently say the same thing about our firm, that's something we're very proud of. Congratulations to every North Highlander. They made this happen."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260826274238/en/

Contacts:

North Highland

Courtney James

404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com