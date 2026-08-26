Leadership appointments support continuity and execution across Copeland's global operations

Copeland, a global provider of compression technologies and controls solutions, today announced that Gwen Cheramy will join the company as President of its Europe business on Oct. 1, 2026, and that Sandro Matic will assume the role of President of its Americas business on Sept. 1, 2026. Matic will continue to lead Europe on an interim basis until Cheramy joins Copeland.

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Sandro Matic, President, Americas for Copeland

"Sandro and Gwen are both proven leaders with strong track records of delivering results within our industry," said Ross B. Shuster, CEO of Copeland. "In their new roles, they will be instrumental in providing leadership to our local colleagues, supporting our customers, and advancing Copeland's strategic priorities across their respective regions while helping execute our global strategy."

Matic joined the business in 2011, initially with Emerson, and remained with Copeland through its separation and establishment as a standalone company. Over his career, he has advanced through leadership roles spanning sales, operations, product management and general management, most recently serving as the President of Europe for Copeland. He holds a Global Executive MBA from IE Business School in Spain and a bachelor's degree in International Business Administration from RheinMain University of Applied Sciences in Germany.

Cheramy joins Copeland with more than 20 years of international leadership experience across commercial operations, business management and strategic planning, including responsibility for large, multi-country industrial and technology organizations in Europe and global markets. She holds an MBA from Institut Supérieur du Commerce in France and a bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom.

Learn more about Copeland's executive team at Copeland.com.

About Copeland:

Copeland is a global leader in compression technologies and controls solutions, with more than 200 million installations worldwide. We deliver reliability and innovation across heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), cold chain and industrial applications. With over 100 years of expertise and approximately 18,000 colleagues in 40+ countries, we are advancing the energy and refrigerants transitions while safeguarding high-value, perishable products partnering with our customers at a global scale to help them achieve greater efficiency and sustainability. Learn more at copeland.com.

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Contacts:

PR@copeland.com