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WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 14:17
199,72 Euro
-0,41 % -0,83
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
USA Industrie 30
S&P 100
USA 500
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INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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199,16199,8414:28
199,16199,8414:28
PR Newswire
26.08.2026 14:06 Uhr
139 Leser
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IBM Completes Acquisition of HRL Laboratories to Accelerate the Future of Quantum

The combination brings together complementary expertise in quantum computing, sensing, materials science, and advanced technologies to accelerate future innovation

ARMONK, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced it has completed its acquisition of HRL Laboratories, LLC (HRL), a leading research and development institution whose expertise spans quantum computing, quantum sensing, advanced communications, electronics, manufacturing, and materials science.

The acquisition brings together two leading organizations with a shared commitment to advancing the frontiers of science and technology. HRL's expertise in silicon-spin qubits complements IBM's leadership in superconducting quantum computing. HRL also brings capabilities in quantum sensing, quantum materials, cryogenics, control electronics, packaging, and interconnect technologies that are expected to strengthen IBM's quantum hardware roadmap and support continued innovation across the quantum technology stack.

IBM continues to advance superconducting-qubit architectures through breakthroughs in hardware, error correction, software, and algorithms designed to enable increasingly capable quantum systems. IBM's roadmap includes its fault-tolerant quantum computer IBM Quantum Starling, expected by 2029 to perform 100 million quantum operations and deliver significantly greater computational capability than today's quantum computers. Starling is expected to be followed by Blue Jay, IBM's next-generation fault-tolerant quantum computer, targeted for the mid-2030s.

The acquisition also complements IBM's broader innovation and investment in quantum manufacturing and infrastructure. HRL's expertise in silicon-based quantum technologies creates opportunities for future collaboration with Anderon, IBM's pure-play quantum wafer foundry, supporting scalable manufacturing approaches and accelerating learning cycles across multiple quantum computing modalities.

Boeing and General Motors, HRL's former owners, will continue to partner with IBM and HRL on quantum applications and advanced technology development.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

To learn more about IBM's acquisition and history of HRL, read here.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media contact:

Tim Davidson
IBM
tfdavids@us.ibm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ibm-completes-acquisition-of-hrl-laboratories-to-accelerate-the-future-of-quantum-302859879.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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