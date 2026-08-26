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PR Newswire
26.08.2026 14:06 Uhr
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PharmaForceIQ Launches Optichannel 360, the First AI-Native Answer-to-Action Engine for Pharma Commercial Teams

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForceIQ has today introduced Optichannel 360, an AI-native commercial execution platform that connects field and digital marketing, including a new measurement answer-to-action workflow.

The Optichannel 360 platform is built as a broader commercial operating layer for pharma teams, with a closed loop model that already connects strategy, systems, workflows, measurement, decisioning, and execution across field and digital channels. Its first packaged capability now delivers a measurement-focused answer-to-action workflow, allowing teams to interrogate performance, understand drivers, and route approved next steps back into execution.

This measurement workflow connects evidence across personal and nonpersonal channels. Organizations can move from a strategic question to a traceable NPI-level answer, and from that answer to a governed execution loop, without the traditional bottlenecks of stitching together disconnected dashboards, decks, and vendor hand-offs.

PharmaForceIQ's Chief Executive and Strategy Officer, Hemal Somaiya said: "Pharma leaders do not need another dashboard or isolated AI assistant that answers from one commercial silo. They need a connected way to understand what changed, why it changed, and what action should follow. We built Optichannel 360 to deliver a unified campaign and turn measurement from a retrospective post-mortem into a real-time learning loop across field and digital execution."

Optichannel 360 relies on a single, connected decision model across field sales and digital marketing, grounded in more than 200 million industry-contextual data points. It offers one place to connect systems, execute campaigns, ask questions, and preview the next operational change for the right owner to approve. Today, users can:

  • Move from asking a business question to a sourced performance answer and approved next step, reducing manual reconciliation and speeding executive understanding.

  • Evaluate performance across the full field and digital plan and reduce disconnected actions, rather than relying on disparate channels, systems, or agency reports.

  • Route recommended changes to the right workflow stage and owner for approval, turning measurement into a learning loop - not a conclusion in a deck.

The company's Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Onikoro, said: "We're excited to roll this out, starting with existing clients, to enable marketers to unify all channels and benefit from agentic, in-platform conversational insights."

Optichannel 360 turns disconnected commercial data, dashboards and decisions into one governed, AI-native workflow: from evidence to the next best change across field and digital.

Find out more about how Optichannel 360 unifies brand strategy, measurement, and CRM workflow execution at pharmaforceiq.com.

About PharmaForceIQ

PharmaForceIQ is a leader in precision customer engagement solutions in the life sciences. The company provides end-to-end SaaS products and strategic services that empower pharmaceutical leaders across the product lifecycle with a faster, more effective, and ROI-centered platform to pinpoint and engage healthcare professional and patient audiences. For more information, visit www.pharmaforceiq.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharmaforceiq-launches-optichannel-360-the-first-ai-native-answer-to-action-engine-for-pharma-commercial-teams-302860535.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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