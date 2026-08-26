Calian Group Ltd.: Calian announces agreement to sell its U.S. commercial IT business to Trace3

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. ("the Company") (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other critical infrastructure sectors, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its United States (U.S.) commercial IT business based in Houston, Texas, to Trace3, a leading technology solutions provider and digital transformation consultancy headquartered in Irvine, California.

The agreement provides upfront cash proceeds of approximately CAD $43 million (US $31 million) and the assumption of certain net liabilities totalling approximately CAD $17 million (US $12 million) by the purchaser. The transaction is expected to close in the Company's fourth fiscal quarter, subject to various consents and other customary closing conditions.

Strategic rationale

The divestiture reflects Calian's deliberate portfolio strategy to concentrate resources and its capabilities on high-growth, high-margin opportunities in defence, space and essential industries, including healthcare and nuclear, in Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom and Europe. The proceeds will be directed toward organic growth initiatives and Calian's mergers and acquisition pipeline in its core verticals. Including cash flows generated during ownership and proceeds from the sale, Calian generated a mid-teen IRR over its five years of ownership.

"This transaction allows our organization to sharpen our strategic focus and redeploy capital toward markets where Calian has the strongest competitive position and the greatest long-term opportunity," said Patrick Houston, President and CEO of Calian. "Since acquiring the U.S. commercial IT business, Calian has expanded its U.S. footprint and built a stronger platform for growth. As our strategy has evolved, we believe this business is now best positioned with Trace3, where it can continue to develop and succeed as part of a company deeply focused on enterprise technology solutions. This is the right next step for both organizations, and we wish the team continued success."

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

About Trace3

Trace3 delivers business transformation. The firm consults on, integrates, and operates convergent solutions across data, security, and cloud that embrace emerging technology and drive measurable business value for its clients.

For more information, visit www.trace3.com.

Media Contact: Jill Simpson, APR

Phone: (269) 930-0912

Email: jill.simpson@trace3.com

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DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com