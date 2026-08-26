StorageVault Canada Inc.: StorageVault Completes $81.6 Million of Purchases, Including $71.3 Million Through Joint Venture, and Grows Third-Party Management Platform

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisitions of four arm's length storage assets announced on July 28, 2026, for an aggregate purchase price of $81,550,000 (the "Acquisitions").

As previously announced, three of the properties, representing $71,250,000 of the aggregate purchase price of the Acquisitions, were acquired through a newly formed joint venture (the "Joint Venture") with Woodbourne. StorageVault holds a 25% interest in the Joint Venture and Woodbourne holds the remaining 75% interest. StorageVault continues to manage these three properties on behalf of the Joint Venture. The fourth property, representing the balance of $10,300,000 of the aggregate purchase price of the Acquisitions, is wholly owned by StorageVault.

StorageVault's share of the aggregate purchase price of the Acquisitions, subject to customary adjustments, was $28,112,000 ($10,300,000 plus 25% of $71,250,000), and was paid with first mortgage financing and funds on hand.

Including the Acquisitions, StorageVault has completed $153.0 million (gross) of acquisitions to date in fiscal 2026 (net $99.5 million).

In addition, StorageVault has recently commenced management of two additional properties: one located in Hamilton, Ontario and a second near Ottawa, Ontario. These additions further strengthen the company's presence in these markets. StorageVault now manages 32 locations on behalf of third parties.

Management stated: "These transactions reflect the quality of our portfolio and our ability to grow in our core markets. Woodbourne's participation continues to demonstrate institutional confidence in the value of Canadian storage assets, and our third-party management platform allows us to expand our operating footprint while deepening relationships with partners who share our long-term view. Our acquisition pipeline remains active."

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault currently owns and operates 275 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 243 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.8 million rentable square feet on 802 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, ?such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services???.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the Acquisitions?, including the Acquisitions reflecting the quality of StorageVault's portfolio and its ability to grow in its core markets and Woodbourne's participation demonstrating institutional confidence in the value of Canadian storage assets; StorageVault's third party management platform allowing StorageVault to expand its operating footprint while deepening relationships with partners who share StorageVault's long term view; and StorageVault's acquisition pipeline remaining active. This forward-looking information reflects StorageVault's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to StorageVault and on assumptions StorageVault believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: market acceptance of the proposed Acquisitions?; assumptions regarding general economic conditions; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; the performance of the Joint Venture; the availability of suitable acquisition opportunities; the continuation of third party management arrangements; the level of activity in the storage business and the economy generally; consumer interest in StorageVault's services and products; and competition and StorageVault's competitive advantages?. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of StorageVault to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, joint venture partner, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual results of StorageVault's future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting StorageVault; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and the impact that the imposition of trade tariffs, particularly from the United States, may have on the global economy, and the economy in Canada in particular?. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in StorageVault's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although StorageVault has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of StorageVault as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, StorageVault expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.