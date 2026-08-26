From ESS News Capalo AI, a Finnish company that optimizes battery energy storage systems across European electricity markets, has agreed to provide route-to-market and trading services for two hybrid solar-plus-storage projects owned by Danish developer European Energy in the Baltic region. The first asset is the Anykšciai hybrid project in Lithuania, comprising a 78.5 MW solar park co-located with a battery connected in June 2026 at 25 MW/65 MWh. European Energy had previously announced financing for a 50 MW battery at the same site, but it is unclear from public disclosures whether the 25 MW/65 ...

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