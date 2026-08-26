Southampton FC fans who spy an opportunity to improve their household energy efficiency are being offered a buy one, get one free discount on solar panels via UK solar leasing company Utilita Home. New customers looking to score discounted rooftop solar panels are invited to apply for a free online quote from Utilita Home using promotional offer code. Those that do so before Aug. 31 will be entered into a prize draw, with the chance to score hospitality tickets for Southampton v Bolton, plus a signed shirt. Installing rooftop solar panels can save Southampton fans up to GBP 1,275 ($1,737) per ...

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