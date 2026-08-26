Italian PV equipment manufacturer Ecoprogetti has upgraded an existing PV module manufacturing line in South Africa. The company explained its upgrade follows an initial installation carried out by a different supplier which had left the production line with integration challenges and unable to reach expected output levels. A spokesperson for Ecoprogetti told pv magazine the upgraded manufacturing facility has an increased nominal annual production capacity reaching approximately 200 MW. "The line is designed to manufacture different module formats depending on the intended application," the spokesperson ...

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