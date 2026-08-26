ZAGENO and ORO Labs Partner to Connect Scientific Purchasing with Enterprise Procurement

Partnership combines ORO Labs' AI-native procurement orchestration platform with ZAGENO's scientific marketplace and supplier network to deliver a governed, end-to-end purchasing experience for life sciences R&D.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / ZAGENO, the scientific procurement platform connecting researchers with 75 million laboratory products from approximately 5,500 suppliers, today announced a strategic partnership with ORO Labs, the AI-native procurement orchestration platform.

The partnership connects ORO Labs' enterprise intake, workflow, and approval capabilities with ZAGENO's scientific product discovery, marketplace, supplier network, and fulfillment infrastructure. Together, the companies enable a single governed journey from request and approval through product selection, ordering, and fulfillment.

Scientific R&D procurement has specialized requirements. Researchers need fast, intuitive access to highly specific products, while procurement teams need policy compliance, supplier governance, and visibility across global purchasing activity. Disconnected systems often force organizations to choose between speed for scientists and control for procurement.

With the combined solution, researchers can quickly find and purchase the materials they need through ZAGENO, while ORO Labs orchestrates enterprise intake, approvals, and procurement workflows. Procurement teams retain policy control and transaction visibility without adding friction to the research process.

"Scientists should not have to navigate fragmented procurement systems to access the materials they need," said Florian Wegener, CEO of ZAGENO. "Together, ORO Labs and ZAGENO connect enterprise procurement workflows with scientific purchasing, from request through fulfillment, helping research move faster while procurement retains control."

The combined solution enables organizations to:

Provide one intuitive entry point for scientific purchasing with access to 75 million laboratory products from approximately 5,500 suppliers.

Automate intake, approvals, guided buying, and purchasing workflows at enterprise scale.

Embed procurement policies, supplier governance, and compliance into each transaction.

Deliver real-time visibility into R&D spending across suppliers, projects, business units, and research sites.

The combined solution is already supporting a global consumer health company as it modernizes scientific procurement across its R&D operations. By connecting enterprise workflows with scientific purchasing, the company is creating a more consistent researcher experience while strengthening supplier governance, operational efficiency, and spend visibility.

"Enterprise procurement should make it easier, not harder, for employees to buy what they need," said Lance Younger, EVP, EMEA GM and Global Alliances at ORO Labs. "Life sciences R&D requires both the flexibility of a specialized scientific marketplace and the intelligence and governance of orchestrated procurement. Our partnership with ZAGENO brings those capabilities together in one experience."

Through the partnership, ORO Labs and ZAGENO will help pharmaceutical, biotech, and consumer health organizations connect people, systems, suppliers, and workflows across the R&D purchasing lifecycle.

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is the AI-powered scientific procurement platform and marketplace for pharmaceutical, biotech, and consumer health R&D. ZAGENO connects researchers with 75 million laboratory products from approximately 5,500 suppliers while integrating with enterprise procurement systems. The platform simplifies product discovery and purchasing, improves supplier governance and spend visibility, and helps organizations accelerate research while maintaining enterprise control.

For more information, visit www.zageno.com .

About ORO Labs

ORO Labs is an agentic procurement orchestration platform delivering effortless user experiences so businesses can shorten cycle times, decrease risk, and remain agile in response to change. The no-code platform is purpose-built to solve for procurement complexity. Customers include The Coca-Cola Company, Novartis, Danone, Kyndryl, Roche, Liberty Global, and Booking.com.

For more information, visit www.orolabs.ai .

Media Contacts

For ZAGENO: Ivana Visnjic-Lynch, Senior Marketing Manager, ivana.visnjic-lynch@zageno.com

For ORO Labs: Corporate Ink, orolabs@corporateink.com

SOURCE: ZAGENO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zageno-and-oro-labs-partner-to-connect-scientific-purchasing-with-1211736