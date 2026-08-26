Adapti, Inc. and Ballengee Group Athletes Continue to Have Success

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today announced that several of their athletes enjoyed significant success recently.

Ernie Clement and Spencer Steer were the Heart & Hustle Award winners for their respective teams. The award is given annually by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association to a current player who not only excels on the field, but also "best embodies the values, spirits, and traditions of baseball.

Ernie Clement was named the Toronto Blue Jays' Heart and Hustle Award winner for the second consecutive season, cementing his status as one of the teams' most respected players. The 30-year-old is in his fourth season with the Blue Jays and earned his first All-Star selection in 2026, a nod to the steady, high-contact game that has made him a fixture around the infield.

Utility player Spencer Steer has been honored with the award by the Cincinnati Reds. Steer has played every position in the outfield, third base, second base and first base. His versatility and willingness to take on any role make him a key part of the Reds' roster. Steer has hit 20 home runs in each season from 2023-2025 and is on pace to do so in 2026.

Evan Siary, the Texas Rangers' right-handed pitching prospect, has been named Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for July 2026 while pitching for the Hickory Crawdads. This his second time earning a minor league monthly honor, having also been named Texas' minor league Pitcher of the Month in May. His team won all four games he pitched in July and had a 0.92 ERA. He had twenty seven strikeouts while walking only five and lead the league in WHIP for the month at 0.66.

Rockies prospect and Fresno Grizzlies infielder Wilder Dalis was named the California League player of the month for July. Dalis batted .374/.443/.727 and led the league in hits (37), RBIs (35), and total bases (72), while finishing second in runs (24), doubles (nine), home runs (eight), stolen bases (10), and slugging percentage (.727). He was third in OPS (1.170) and fourth in average (.374). He led Minor League Baseball in RBIs (35) and finished second in total bases (72). He recorded 11 multi-hit games and set a career high with four hits on July 8 and matched it on July 26. Dalis, 20, was signed by Colorado as an international free agent out of Maracay, Venezuela, on May 12, 2023. For the season he is hitting .303 with 16 HR and OPS of .972.

On July 30, 2026, Robert Davis Daniel was signed by the KT Wiz of the KBO League. Daniel has played for the Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves and was selected by the Angels in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB draft.

Angel Genao made his Major League debut on August 5, 2026, for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Mets at Progressive Field. Promoted from Triple-A Columbus, Genao entered the game batting ninth and playing third base. Genao delivered one of the most memorable debuts in franchise history going 4 for 5. He is just the 22nd player in MLB history to have four or more hits in their first game.

"Our athletes are having success on and off the field. Our expanding roster speaks to the strength of our team. Their opportunities are increasing and we remain committed to maximizing them," said Adam Nicosia, CEO of Adapti.

Ballengee Group is a full-service baseball agency representing over 50 athletes in Major League Baseball and almost 200 professional athletes. The Company continues to expand on the steady growth it has enjoyed since its founding in 2014.

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation, and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About The Ballengee Group

The Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Adapti, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adapti-inc.-and-ballengee-group-athletes-continue-to-have-success-1211979