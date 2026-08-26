Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. Acquires MSK Signal Recovery Product Line to Accelerate Growth in the Peptide and Musculoskeletal Health Market

Acquisition expands Fifty 1 Labs' portfolio with a five-product musculoskeletal recovery platform focused on injury recovery, rehabilitation, connective tissue support, joint health, and peptide-focused research

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTCID:FITY), an emerging biotechnology and health innovation company focused on peptide science, musculoskeletal health, sports performance, injury recovery, rehabilitation, and evidence-driven wellness, today announced that it has acquired a musculoskeletal recovery product line from MSK Signal, a Canadian Biotech Company.

The acquired product line includes five key product concepts designed to support Fifty 1 Labs' growth strategy in the peptide and musculoskeletal health markets. The portfolio includes natural health products focused on connective tissue recovery, inflammation support, post-surgical recovery nutrition, joint and cartilage support, and an investigational BPC-157-focused research platform.

The acquisition is intended to strengthen Fifty 1 Labs' position at the intersection of peptide biotechnology, translational musculoskeletal science, digital health, and evidence-driven product innovation. The Company expects the acquired product line to complement its broader strategy of developing clinically responsible, science-informed products and platforms for injury recovery, rehabilitation, post-surgical healing, sports performance, and musculoskeletal wellness. The acquisition was structured as an all-stock transaction involving the issuance of Series B Preferred Stock of the Company.

"This acquisition represents an important step in the development of Fifty 1 Labs' musculoskeletal health and peptide biotechnology strategy," said Joel Gagnier ND, MSc, PhD, CEO of Fifty 1 Labs. "MSK Signal has developed a focused recovery-oriented product architecture that aligns directly with our vision for evidence-driven innovation in injury recovery, rehabilitation, and performance health. By bringing this product line into Fifty 1 Labs, we are expanding our platform and accelerating our ability to build a differentiated presence in the peptide and MSK wellness markets."

The acquired product line includes:

BPC-157 Investigational Recovery Platform - a research and clinical-development oriented platform focused on the evaluation of BPC-157 and related peptide concepts for musculoskeletal recovery applications. Tendon+ Collagen Recovery - a BPC-157 + natural health product concept designed to support collagen formation, connective tissue integrity, and tendon-ligament recovery nutrition. Acute Recover - a BPC-157 + natural health product concept focused on supporting a healthy inflammatory response and musculoskeletal comfort during periods of acute injury recovery or high training demand. Surgery Recover Pack - a perioperative and post-procedure BPC-157 + nutrition-support concept intended to support protein sufficiency, micronutrient status, collagen formation, and rehabilitation recovery. Joint Matrix - a joint health and mobility-support product (including BPC-157 and natural health products) concept focused on cartilage matrix nutrition, joint comfort, and longer-term musculoskeletal recovery.

Fifty 1 Labs intends to further evaluate the acquired product line through its internal scientific, regulatory, clinical, and commercial review processes. The Company expects to prioritize products with a clear regulatory pathway, commercially feasible formulation strategy, and evidence-informed positioning. Natural health product concepts may be developed for commercial wellness markets, while BPC-157-related assets are expected to remain within research, investigational, or appropriately regulated development channels unless and until permitted by applicable law and regulatory review.

The acquisition also supports the Company's broader telehealth strategy. Fifty 1 Labs intends to explore how musculoskeletal recovery products, clinician-guided wellness services, and patient education can be integrated into a responsible digital health model. The Company believes that combining targeted product development with appropriate clinical oversight may create a differentiated platform for athletes, active adults, post-injury patients, and individuals seeking musculoskeletal health and recovery support.

"Fifty 1 Labs is building a platform that connects product innovation, clinical oversight, and translational MSK science," said Joel Gagnier ND, MSc, PhD, CEO of Fifty 1 Labs. "The MSK Signal product line gives us a practical foundation for near-term natural health product development while preserving peptide-focused assets for appropriate research and clinical development. This balance is central to building a credible and sustainable company in the peptide and recovery markets."

The Company expects the acquisition to provide several strategic benefits, including:

expansion of Fifty 1 Labs' musculoskeletal recovery portfolio;

increased exposure to the growing peptide and performance wellness markets;

a clearer product architecture for injury recovery and rehabilitation;

potential integration with future telehealth and clinician-guided care models;

development of natural health product concepts with near-term commercial potential;

preservation of BPC-157-related assets for research and regulated development pathways;

strengthened positioning for future partnerships, financing, and clinical research initiatives.

The Company plans to provide additional updates as it advances formulation development, regulatory review, commercialization planning, telehealth integration, and scientific evaluation of the acquired product line.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. is an emerging biotechnology and health innovation company focused on peptide science, musculoskeletal health, sports performance, injury recovery, rehabilitation, post-surgical healing, and broader wellness applications. The Company is positioning itself at the intersection of peptide therapeutics, translational MSK science, digital health, and evidence-driven product innovation. Its strategy includes peptide-focused operations, clinical and translational research, telehealth-enabled care models, differentiated delivery technologies, and development programs intended to progress from early-stage research through future clinical evaluation.

About MSK Signal

MSK Signal is a musculoskeletal health and recovery-focused company developing product concepts, educational platforms, and evidence-informed strategies for injury recovery, rehabilitation, sports performance, and musculoskeletal wellness. MSK Signal's work focuses on the intersection of clinical musculoskeletal science, recovery innovation, and translational product development.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Fifty1 Labs, Inc.

ir@fifty1labs.com | (877) 505-5006

www.fifty1labs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's acquisition strategy, product-development plans, peptide-focused operations, telehealth strategy, natural health product development, investigational peptide platforms, musculoskeletal health initiatives, commercialization plans, regulatory review, clinical development objectives, and future growth opportunities. Words such as "intends," "expects," "plans," "believes," "may," "will," "strategy," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company's product-development plans may be affected by regulatory requirements, scientific findings, financing conditions, manufacturing constraints, market acceptance, clinical evidence, intellectual-property considerations, and applicable laws governing health products, telehealth, advertising, prescription products, investigational products, and peptide-related substances.

No statement in this release should be interpreted as a claim that any product has been approved by any regulatory authority, proven to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent disease, or demonstrated to be safe or effective for any specific clinical indication unless expressly supported by applicable regulatory authorization. BPC-157-related assets described herein are intended for research, investigational, or appropriately regulated development channels and are not being represented as approved consumer therapeutic products.

Forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fifty-1-labs-inc.-acquires-msk-signal-recovery-product-line-to-acceler-1212031