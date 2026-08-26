Mary Kay China Enters Its Next Chapter of Digital-First Beauty and Growth Under General Manager Mark Chen

Blending a 30-Plus-Year Legacy with Beauty Innovation to Engage the Modern Consumer

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / After more than three decades of empowering women, transforming lives, and building one of the most recognized beauty entrepreneurship platforms in China, Mary Kay is entering a new era of growth and innovation, marking a significant milestone in the company's long-term growth strategy in one of its most important global markets.

Under the leadership of General Manager Mark Chen, Mary Kay China and Hong Kong is accelerating its business transformation, combining its powerful heritage of women's empowerment with a renewed focus on innovation, digital excellence, and modern entrepreneurship to unlock the next generation of opportunity.

Chen joined Mary Kay, a global leader in beauty and women's empowerment, a year ago, bringing extensive experience in brand management, market operations, and organizational leadership through tenures at global companies and powerhouse brands across various industries, including Saputo Dairy, Philips, Danone, Ferrero, and P&G, as well as a track record in business transformation.

Mary Kay skincare products at the 2026 Mary Kay Leadership Conference exhibition in China (Image Courtesy: Mary Kay China)

Chen has prioritized product innovation, digital excellence, and the empowerment of Independent Beauty Consultants, balancing legacy and modernization while shaping the business for sustained growth.

"For more than three decades, Mary Kay has built an iconic presence in China, defined by pioneering business milestones and a lasting impact on generations of women through the dedication of our Independent Beauty Consultants," said Mark Chen, General Manager of Mary Kay China and Hong Kong. "As we look to the future, I am honored to lead a brand that brings together innovation, empowerment, and community and to accelerate our modernization, inviting all generations to experience the transformative power of Mary Kay in their own lives and in the lives of others."

"At Mary Kay, our greatest achievement is measured in the lives changed. Every day, our Independent Beauty Consultants in China demonstrate what's possible when women are given a viable opportunity," said Tara Eustace, Chief Opportunity and Sales Officer of Mary Kay Inc. "Mark Chen's leadership ushers in an exciting new chapter in our company's story in China. His expertise in business transformation and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving growth at Mary Kay China."

Mark Chen, Manager of Mary Kay China and Hong Kong delivers a speech at the 2026 Mary Kay Leadership Conference (Image Courtesy: Mary Kay China)

Under Chen's leadership, Mary Kay China is sharpening its focus on three strategic pillars:

Innovation-Led Growth : Expanding its skincare leadership with a robust product pipeline and continued investment in R&D. Mary Kay plans to launch 29 new products by 2026, reinforcing its leadership in skincare innovation.

Digital-First Empowerment : Enabling entrepreneurs through AI tools, social commerce, and a seamless, low-barrier business model. Embracing the digital economy, Mary Kay has created the Authorized Online Exclusive Store, a custom-built entrepreneurial platform for Beauty Consultants. The company manages key operational functions, including e-store setup, shipping, and after-sales service, while incorporating innovative tools such as AI-powered skin analysis to enhance customer experience. This enables consultants to launch with zero inventory and focus on delivering beauty expertise and personalized care. At the same time, Mary Kay remains committed to its signature high-touch service. From one-on-one beauty consultations and guidance to its 30-day satisfaction guarantee, every interaction is designed to build trust and deliver a professional, caring experience.

Community and Purpose: To advance its mission of empowering women through entrepreneurship, education, and social impact, Mary Kay introduced the Mary Kay Beauty Consultant Development Program. Supported by the e-Beauty Station and My Coach app, the program offers nearly 100 expert-led courses in dermatology and product knowledge, along with extensive marketing resources, enabling newcomers to build skills, overcome entry barriers, and unlock growth opportunities.

Impact Powerhouse

Since its inception in 1995, Mary Kay China has celebrated a series of milestones in business excellence:

Legacy: Mary Kay has been present in China for over 30 years, supporting millions of women entrepreneurs and customers.

Beauty Innovation Leadership: Mary Kay has invested millions annually in R&D and conducts extensive product safety and efficacy testing.

Best-In-Class Manufacturing: In 2006, Mary Kay established its manufacturing facility in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. With a cumulative investment of 700 million Chinese yuan, this facility has provided a solid foundation for rapid market expansion and the development of products tailored to the unique needs of Chinese women.

Social & Economic Impact: Mary Kay China has supported over 260,000 women through meaningful entrepreneurship and social impact programs.

Product Exhibition Booth at the 2026 Mary Kay Leadership Conference in China (Image Courtesy: Mary Kay China)

Top-tier Recognition

Mary Kay China garnered 14 Company awards in China in 2025 and 2026.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility Mary Kay was recognized with a Golden Bee Award for excellence in "Gender Equality Information Disclosure" at the 18th International Conference on Sustainability Reporting, held in Beijing. Of the 3,100 companies that submitted their 2025 sustainability reports, Mary Kay ranked among the top 3%. Mary Kay was honored with "Pioneer Enterprise in Green and Sustainable Development" and "Role Model for Social Responsibility" at the 2025 Yangtze River Delta Health and Beauty Industry High-Quality Development Conference. Mary Kay was recognized in 2026 as a "Supporting Unit for Cultural Volunteer Services for the Disabled in Jing'an District" for its long-standing commitment to inclusion, employee volunteerism, and community engagement.

Business Excellence Mary Kay was named "Annual Influential Enterprise in New Consumption" by the NCBC New Consumption Maker Carnival and World Direct Selling Brand Festival Committee in both 2025 and 2026. Mary Kay was honored as "Outstanding Enterprise" (2025) and "New Business Value Symbiosis Benchmark Enterprise" (2026) by the New Business Value Interaction Conference and Digital Economy AI Empowerment Summit Forum. Mary Kay was named a "2025 Respected Direct Selling Enterprise" at the Golden Wild Goose Awards. Mary Kay received the top "Annual Outstanding Enterprise" honor at the 2025 GDS Jude Awards, presented during the Global Marketing Industry Forum and Global Direct Selling Summit. Mary Kay earned the "Annual Corporate IP Award" at the 2025 Xiaomao Beautiful Life Entrepreneur IP Conference for creating high-quality brand content across social platforms. Mary Kay received the "Outstanding Contribution Award for High-Quality Development" from the Jing'an District government in 2025.

Workplace Excellence Mary Kay was awarded "2026 Jing'an District Advanced Collective for Job Excellence" at the district's Outstanding Contributions to Job Excellence Commendation Conference.

Customer Experience Leadership Mary Kay was recognized as a "2024 Innovative Case for Optimizing the Consumption Environment in the Direct Selling Industry" during China Consumer News' 2025 3·15 Campaign, highlighting the professional pre- and post-sales support provided by Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants.



Topping the Global Charts

Mary Kay was named the World's No. 1 Direct Selling Brand in Skincare and Color Cosmetics by Euromonitor International for four consecutive years.

Mary Kay ranks No. 8 on the Forbes Best Brands for Social Impact 2026 list among nearly 5,500 brands.

Mary Kay ranks No. 2 on the Forbes Best Customer Service 2026 list among 3,500 brands.

Guided by innovation, purpose, and entrepreneurial spirit, Mary Kay is not simply celebrating a remarkable 30-plus-year legacy; it is building the foundation for its most dynamic chapter yet.

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About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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1."Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2026 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2025 Data"

2. Alan Schwarz, Forbes Staff. (March 17, 2026). "2026 Best Brands for Social Impact."

3. Alan Schwarz, (October 14, 2025). "2026 Best Customer Service." https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-customer-service/

Mark Chen, General Manager of Mary Kay China and Hong Kong (Image Courtesy: Mary Kay China)

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SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mary-kay-china-enters-its-next-chapter-of-digital-first-beauty-a-1212262