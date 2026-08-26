Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Atlantic.Net, a global cloud services provider specializing in secure and compliant cloud hosting, has been ranked No. 1 on DesignRush's list of the 10 Best HIPAA-Compliant Cloud Storage Providers for 2026.





Atlantic.Net's HIPAA cloud platform supports healthcare organizations with managed security, encrypted storage, backups, and disaster recovery

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DesignRush named Atlantic.Net the "Best Fully Managed HIPAA Cloud," highlighting its managed firewall, intrusion detection and prevention, anti-malware protection, encrypted VPN and backups, disaster recovery, and compliance capabilities.

DesignRush also highlighted Atlantic.Net's HIPAA-ready WordPress and GPU hosting options, one-click HIPAA cloud deployment, and 100% uptime service-level agreement.

"Being ranked No. 1 by DesignRush is meaningful recognition of the work we've put into providing secure, compliant cloud infrastructure for healthcare organizations," said Pete Cannata, COO of Atlantic.Net. "Healthcare organizations need infrastructure they can rely on while meeting strict requirements around security and compliance. This recognition reflects the work our team has put into supporting those needs."

The DesignRush ranking follows additional recognition for Atlantic.Net's healthcare cloud infrastructure. In May 2026, the company received HealthTechNode's 2026 Infrastructure & Cloud HealthTech Award for its HIPAA-Compliant GPU Hosting service.

Atlantic.Net has more than three decades of experience providing cloud and hosting services. Its HIPAA hosting platform is HIPAA and HITECH audited and includes encrypted VPN and storage, managed security, and a Business Associate Agreement.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantic.net/.

About Atlantic.Net

Founded in 1994, Atlantic.Net is a privately held global cloud infrastructure provider with customers in over 100 countries, known for delivering secure, compliant, on-demand and customizable hosting solutions. With decades of experience, Atlantic.Net is one of the world's most trusted and experienced hosting providers, offering 24/7 U.S.-based support. Specializing in security, compliance, and customer service, Atlantic.Net serves a diverse range of industries with solutions including HIPAA-compliant hosting and PCI-compliant hosting, backed by bare metal servers, dedicated hosting, GPU hosting, colocation, and its award-winning Cloud Platform. Operating from eight strategically located data center regions across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Asia, Atlantic.Net powers mission-critical workloads for organizations worldwide.

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Source: DesignRush