Revenue increased 16.6% to $19.7M in Q2 2026 compared to $16.9M in Q2 2025.

Gross profit increased 14.7% to $7.7M in Q2 2026 compared to $6.7M in Q2 2025.

Gross margin of 39.2% in Q2 2026 compared to 39.9% in Q2 2025.

Sequentially, revenue increased 34.7% and gross profit increased 31.4% in Q2 2026 compared to Q1 2026, with Adjusted EBITDA improving to $0.4M in Q2 2026 from $(0.3)M in Q1 2026.

Generated positive operating cash flow of $0.45M in Q2 2026.

Completed the acquisition of Tile Outlets of America ("TOA"), adding three specialty tile retail showrooms in Tampa, Sarasota and Fort Myers, Florida.

Pro Centers represented 77% of consolidated revenue during Q2 2026.

Company to host Second Quarter 2026 financial results conference call on Wednesday, August 26 at 1:15 PM PDT / 4:15 PM EDT.

BuildDirect reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company") a leading omnichannel flooring material retailer, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 ("Q2 2026").

"BuildDirect delivered strong top-line growth during the second quarter, with revenue increasing 16.6% year-over-year to $19.7 million and gross profit increasing 14.7% to $7.7 million," said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect. "Our Pro Center platform represented 77% of total quarterly revenue, and the addition of Tile Outlets of America further expanded our presence in the important Florida market. At the same time, we continued to generate positive operating cash flow while maintaining a disciplined approach to managing costs across the business."

Shawn continued, "Just as important as the year-over-year comparison is the rebound from the first quarter. Revenue increased 34.7% sequentially from $14.6 million in Q1 2026, well ahead of the 11.7% sequential increase we saw over the same period last year, and gross profit increased 31.4% to $7.7 million. The net loss narrowed from $1.8 million in Q1 2026 to $0.2 million in Q2 2026, and Adjusted EBITDA improved by approximately $0.7 million, swinging from negative $0.3 million in Q1 2026 to positive $0.4 million in Q2 2026. That improvement reflects the contribution and bargain purchase gain from Tile Outlets of America, along with better execution across our existing Pro Center and E-Commerce operations."

Shawn added, "The acquisition of Tile Outlets of America represents another important step in our strategy to build a larger, more diversified Pro Center network across North America. While underlying market conditions remained challenging during the quarter, we continue to focus on integrating our recent acquisitions, improving operating performance across our existing locations and pursuing opportunities that can generate attractive long-term returns. We believe our expanding footprint, omnichannel platform and disciplined acquisition strategy position BuildDirect well to capture additional market share as industry conditions improve."

BuildDirect Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Time: 1:15 PM (PDT) / 4:15 PM (EDT)

Live Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VJC22B3aQbuN02ZxKPqqqA

The replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the completion of the conference call. In addition, an archived replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/financials/quarterly-results/.

Among other things, the Company will discuss the long-term financial outlook on the conference call and related materials will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/financials/quarterly-results/. Investors should carefully review the factors, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties included in such related materials concerning the long-term financial outlook.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

A. Financial Position

The following table summarizes the Company's financial position at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.



As at

June 30, 2026



As at December 31, 2025



Change

Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,124,972

$ 8,195,460

$ (4,070,488 ) Working capital(1)

6,068,398



8,831,125



(2,762,727 ) Total assets

47,203,240



38,221,852



8,981,388

Total liabilities

42,897,290



32,083,158



10,814,132

Total shareholders' equity

4,305,950



6,138,694



(1,832,744 )













Common shares outstanding

48,351,741



48,299,297



52,444



B. Financial Results

The following table summarizes the Company's selected financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.







Three months ended

June 30,

2026



Three months ended

June 30,

2025



Change

Revenue $ 19,659,320

$ 16,860,359

$ 2,798,961

Loss from operations

(455,949 )

(173,541 )

(282,408 ) Comprehensive loss

(188,569 )

138,458



(327,027 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1)

393,539



602,472



(208,933 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01

$ (0.02 )

1A non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS measures" for definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to the relevant IFRS Accounting Standards.

C. Revenue and Gross Profit per Segment

The Company reports results in two segments: (1) E-Commerce and (2) Pro Centers. We measure each reportable operating segment's performance based on revenue. The E-Commerce segment relates to our online platform while the Pro Center segment includes sales and installation revenue from brick-and-mortar locations.

The E-Commerce and Pro Center segments contributed 23% and 77% of sales, respectively, in Q2 2026 compared to 22% and 78%, respectively, in Q2 2025.

Three months ended June 30, 2026

















E-Commerce



Pro Centers



Total

Revenue $ 4,490,087

$ 15,169,233

$ 19,659,320

Cost of goods sold

2,320,877



9,629,754



11,950,631

Gross profit

2,169,210



5,539,479



7,708,689

Gross profit %

48.3%



6.5%



39.2%

Three months ended June 30, 2025













E-Commerce



Pro Centers



Total

Revenue $ 3,655,890

$ 13,204,469

$ 16,860,359

Cost of goods sold

1,831,585



8,305,761



10,137,346

Gross profit

1,824,305



4,898,708



6,723,013

Gross profit %

49.9%



37.1%



39.9%



D. Working Capital





June 30,



December 31,









2026



2025



Change

Total current assets $ 24,189,791

$ 22,490,509

$ 1,699,282

Total current liabilities

18,121,393



13,659,384



4,462,009

Working capital $ 6,068,398

$ 8,831,125

$ (2,762,727 )

E. Quarterly Financial Information

(Unaudited) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Revenue 19,659,320 14,593,236 16,176,504 18,066,352 Gross Profit 7,708,689 5,865,335 6,742,487 7,036,333 Gross Margin % 39.2% 40.2% 41.7% 38.9% Net Loss (188,569) (1,847,959) (632,435) (946,347)









Basic and diluted EPS (0.01) (0.04) (0.01) (0.02) EBITDA(1) 1,214,009 (723,005) 335,818 587,253 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 393,539 (338,004) 913,195 969,105









(Unaudited) Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Revenue 16,860,359 15,088,846 16,723,578 16,968,564 Gross Profit 6,723,013 6,224,672 6,562,882 6,503,404 Gross Margin % 39.9% 41.3% 39.2% 38.3% Net Loss 138,458 (885,905) 243,237 (384,414)









Basic and diluted EPS 0.01 (0.02) 0.01 (0.01) EBITDA(1) 1,466,045 345,803 396,232 711,775 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 602,472 650,104 376,331 786,410

2026 Outlook

BuildDirect remains focused on building a larger and more profitable omnichannel flooring platform through the continued expansion of its Pro Center network, disciplined strategic acquisitions and improvement of its E-Commerce operations.

The Company's priorities include:

Pro Center Expansion: Continue expanding the Company's physical footprint through targeted acquisitions and new locations, with an emphasis on sustainable growth and profitability.

Continue expanding the Company's physical footprint through targeted acquisitions and new locations, with an emphasis on sustainable growth and profitability. Integration of Recent Acquisitions: Continue integrating Greyne Custom Wood and Tile Outlets of America into BuildDirect's broader platform, including operating processes, sourcing capabilities, technology and inventory management.

Continue integrating Greyne Custom Wood and Tile Outlets of America into BuildDirect's broader platform, including operating processes, sourcing capabilities, technology and inventory management. E-Commerce Optimization: Improve lead quality, digital marketing effectiveness, website performance and inventory availability while leveraging the Company's Pro Center network to efficiently fulfill customer orders.

Improve lead quality, digital marketing effectiveness, website performance and inventory availability while leveraging the Company's Pro Center network to efficiently fulfill customer orders. Operational Efficiency: Continue pursuing cost efficiencies across the Company's existing operations and acquired businesses through standardized processes, procurement initiatives, technology improvements and shared services.

Continue pursuing cost efficiencies across the Company's existing operations and acquired businesses through standardized processes, procurement initiatives, technology improvements and shared services. Disciplined M&A: Evaluate additional acquisition opportunities that can expand BuildDirect's geographic footprint, product offering and professional customer base while maintaining a disciplined approach to valuation and expected returns.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) is an expanding omnichannel flooring materials retailer, specializing in Pro Centers-strategic distribution hubs designed to serve professional contractors and trades. The Company is actively scaling its footprint through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, driving efficiency and market expansion. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to BuildDirect being in a strong position to keep building; BuildDirect's ongoing pursuit of a model focused on growing the Pro Center network, creating operating leverage and staying disciplined on returns; the Company building or acquiring strong locations, expanding its commercial reach, and growing EBITDA through better execution; the Company's acceleration of growth through the exploration of a combination of new location builds and targeted strategic acquisitions; the Company's expansion of its geographic footprint, deepening supplier relationships, and enhancing its service capabilities for professional customers; the Company's delivery of strong returns and capturing market share in both core and emerging regions; the Company's focus on driving EBITDA growth through improved operational efficiency and the continued development of its commercial sales channel; the Company being well-positioned to scale profitably while maintaining a high standard of customer service; and BuildDirect's unwavering commitment to pursue sustainable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, inflation, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations, retention of key personnel and changes in general economic, business and political conditions and other factors referenced under the "Risks Factors" section of our MD&A. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This announcement refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS Accounting Standards measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS Accounting Standards. We use non-IFRS measures including "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA". Management uses these non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to determine components of management compensation. As required by Canadian securities laws, we reconcile these non-IFRS measures to the most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measures in this announcement. See below regarding definitions and reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures. We define EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA removes fair value adjustments to financial liabilities, share-based compensation determined by option pricing models. Non-recurring items, such as restructuring costs, bargain purchase gains, or government grants are removed. Similarly, foreign exchange gains/losses and gains/losses on disposal of assets are excluded.

These measures are presented because we believe that our current and potential investors, and many analysts, use them to assess our current and future operating results and to make investment decisions. Management uses these measures in managing the business and making decisions. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not intended as substitutes for IFRS measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025





Three months ended



Three months ended





June 30,



June 30,



2026



2025

Total loss and comprehensive loss $ (188,569 ) $ 138,458

Add:







Interest expense, net

605,091



397,439

Income tax expense

74,849



189,000

Depreciation and amortization

722,637



741,148

EBITDA

1,214,009



1,466,045

EBITDA - % (1)

6.2%



8.7%











Add (deduct):







Share-based compensation

(12,927 )

34,865

Change in fair value of financial liabilities

(6,533 )

116,552

Government grant

-



(1,170,137 ) Fair value adjustment on sublease

127,834





Restructuring costs (2)

254,013



36,871

Bargain purchase gain

(1,080,402 )

-

Gain on disposal of equipment

(282 )

(7,971 ) Penalties & interest on tax

(21 )

-

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(102,153 )

126,247









Adjusted EBITDA $ 393,539

$ 602,472

Adjusted EBITDA - % (3)

2.0%



3.6%



1 EBITDA % is a ratio of EBITDA divided by Total Revenue

2 Restructuring costs include approximately $131,900 of lease-exit and other one-time expenses.

2 Adjusted EBITDA % is a ratio of Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)



As at June 30, 2026 As at December 31, 2025





Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $4,124,972 $8,195,460 Trade and other receivables (note 4) 4,139,478 3,401,996 Inventories (note 5) 14,217,815 9,564,586 Prepaid materials, expenses, and deposits 1,707,526 1,328,467 Total current assets 24,189,791 22,490,509





Non-current assets:



Property and equipment (note 6) 1,577,430 716,904 Right-of-use assets (note 7) 14,306,444 8,247,773 Lease receivable (note 13) 326,417 - Non-current deposits 169,618 408,931 Loans receivable (note 8) 424,731 533,706 Intangible assets (note 9) 891,353 241,446 Goodwill (note 9) 2,530,622 2,530,622 Deferred tax asset 2,786,834 3,051,961 Total non-current assets 23,013,449 15,731,343 Total Assets $47,203,240 $38,221,852

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 10) 9,133,618 $6,566,232 Income taxes payable (note 3) 185,950 467,580 Deferred revenue (note 11) 1,527,246 1,352,113 Debt - current (note 12) 4,825,722 3,898,625 Current portion of lease (note 13) 2,448,857 1,374,834 Total current liabilities 18,121,393 13,659,384 Non-current liabilities:



Debt - non-current (note 12) 10,407,266 9,941,165 Lease liability (note 13) 13,178,321 7,466,729 Warrants liability (note 14) 664,263 593,917 Deferred share units liability (note 15) 526,047 421,963 Total non-current liabilities 24,775,897 18,423,774





Shareholders' equity:



Share capital (note 16) 128,386,659 128,360,133 Share based payment reserve 11,787,692 11,610,434 Deficit -135,868,401 -133,831,873 Total Shareholders' equity 4,305,950 6,138,694 Total Liabilities and Equity $47,203,240 $38,221,852

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)





For the three months ended For the six months ended



June 30 June 30



2026 2025 2026 2025











Revenue (note 17)

$ 19,659,320 $ 16,860,359 $ 34,252,556 $ 31,949,205











Cost of goods sold (note 5)

11,950,631 10,137,346 20,678,532 19,001,520











Gross Profit

7,708,689 6,723,013 13,574,024 12,947,685











Operating expenses:









Fulfillment costs

1,066,543 905,380 1,947,439 1,800,978 Selling and marketing

1,799,389 1,466,217 3,182,869 2,881,276 Administration

4,576,068 3,783,809 8,771,306 7,082,585 Depreciation and amortization

722,637 741,148 1,327,131 1,511,686



8,164,637 6,896,554 15,228,745 13,276,525











Loss from operations

(455,949) (173,541) (1,654,722) (328,840)











Other income (expense):









Interest expense, net

(605,091) (397,439) (1,050,701) (739,609) Rental income

7,927 - 7,930 - Fair value adjustment - financial liabilities

6,533 (116,552) (149,544) (247,621) Government grant

- 1,170,137 - 1,170,137 Restructuring costs (note 22)

(122,143) (36,871) (122,143) (156,885) Foreign exchange gain (loss)

102,153 (126,247) 129,506 (145,100) Gain on bargain purchase (note 3)

1,080,402 - 1,080,402 - Realized gains (losses)

(127,552) 7,971 (127,552) 8,471



342,229 500,999 (232,106) (110,607)











Income (loss) before income taxes

(113,720) 327,458 (1,886,828) (439,447)











Income tax expense

(74,849) (189,000) (149,700) (308,000)











Total income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$ (188,569) $ 138,458 $ (2,036,528) $ (747,447)











Deficit, beginning of period

(135,679,832) (132,383,082) (133,831,873) (131,497,177)











Deficit, end of period

$ (135,868,401) $ (132,244,624) $ (135,868,401) $ (132,244,624)











Profit (loss) per share:









Basic and diluted profit (loss) per share (note 23)

$ (0.01) $ 0.01 $ (0.04) $ (0.02)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Deficiency)

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)



Common Shares



Share based payment reserve



Deficit



Total



Number

Amount





























Balance - December 31, 2024 42,032,706 $ 123,136,971

$ 11,515,195

$ (131,497,177 ) $ 3,154,989

Exercise of stock options (note 16) 41,918

28,057



(11,522 )

-



16,535

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period -

-



-



(747,447 )

(747,447 ) Share-based payment expense (note 16) -

-



69,730



-



69,730

Balance - June 30, 2025 42,074,624 $ 123,165,028

$ 11,573,403

$ (132,244,624 ) $ 2,493,807





















Balance - December 31, 2025 48,299,297 $ 128,360,133

$ 11,610,434

$ (133,831,873 ) $ 6,138,694

Exercise of stock options (note 16) 52,444

26,526



(10,122 )

-



16,404

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period -

-



-



(2,036,528 )

(2,036,528 ) Share-based payment expense (note 16) -

-



187,380



-



187,380

Balance - June 30, 2026 48,351,741 $ 128,386,659

$ 11,787,692

$ (135,868,401 ) $ 4,305,950



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)



For the three months ended For the six months ended

June 30 June 30

2026 2025 2026 2025











Cash provided by (used in):



















Operating activities:







Loss for the period $ (188,569) $ 138,458 $ (2,036,528) $ (747,447) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:







Depreciation 722,637 756,140 1,327,131 1,511,686 Income tax expense 74,848 189,000 149,700 308,000 Stock-based compensation expense (note 16) 43,749 34,865 96,018 69,730 Performance share unit compensation (note 16) 46,240 - 91,362 - Deferred share unit compensation (note 15) (102,915) - 24,887 - Gain on bargain purchase (note 3) (1,080,402) - (1,080,402) - Gain on disposal of equipment (282) (8,471) (282) (8,471) Loss on sublease 130,917 - 130,917 - Interest income on sublease (3,082) - (3,082) - Interest paid on leases 232,495 33,690 319,130 74,246 Other interest and finance cost 327,117 275,368 614,884 544,855 Amortization of financing costs (note 12) 17,419 11,246 29,794 18,742 Change in fair value of warrants (note 14) (85,731) 116,552 70,346 247,621 Fair value adjustment of DSUs (note 15) 79,198 - 79,198 - Unrealized foreign exchange (84,310) 105,586 (142,384) 105,071 Change in non-cash working capital (note 19) 620,687 (1,120,097) 1,788,074 (280,834) Income taxes paid (297,000) (3,085) (459,335) (19,696) Total operating activities 453,015 529,252 999,427 1,823,504











Investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment (note 6) (103,125) (55,113) (106,973) (89,278) Acquisition of assets (note 3) (4,325,120) - (4,730,120) (593,396) Proceeds on disposal of equipment (note 6) 750 22,500 750 22,500 Total investing activities (4,427,496) (32,613) (4,836,343) (660,174)











Financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of options (note 16) 15,608 12,122 16,404 16,535 Deferred financing costs (note 12) - (46,278) - (119,217) Interest paid (73,099) (66,213) (135,248) (120,130) Principal lease payments (note 13) (726,307) (350,568) (1,261,372) (672,628) Sublease payments received (note 13) 11,517 - 11,517 - Promissory note repayment (note 12) - (311,250) (311,250) (622,500) Loan receivable - advance (note 8) - (568,075) - (568,075) Loan receivable - repayment (note 8) 71,841 - 71,841 - Loans payable - advance (note 12) 1,708,061 1,415,743 1,473,123 2,648,866 Loans payable - repayment (note 12) (97,069) (1,416) (98,587) (2,709) Total financing activities 910,552 84,065 (233,572) 560,142 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,063,929) 580,705 (4,070,488) 1,723,472 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 7,188,901 3,490,258 8,195,460 2,347,491 Cash and cash equivalents, end $ 4,124,972 $ 4,070,963 $ 4,124,972 $ 4,070,963

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311558

Source: BuildDirect.com Technologies, Inc.