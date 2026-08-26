Melbourne, Victoria--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - BugHerd, a leading visual feedback and bug-tracking tool, has launched a new suite of AI features designed to help agencies and their clients manage website feedback, including BugHerd MCP, Similar Task Detection, Auto-title Generation, and Auto-tagging.





BugHerd launches a new AI feature suite to help teams manage, organize, and resolve website feedback.

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BugHerd MCP is designed for use across agency roles, including web developers, designers, project managers, account managers, and agency owners.

The new features add AI-assisted workflows to BugHerd's website feedback platform, with BugHerd MCP connecting directly with AI tools including Claude, Cursor, ChatGPT, VS Code, Windsurf, and more.

BugHerd MCP allows AI to read every BugHerd task, triage and resolve website feedback, by making changes directly in a codebase, CMS, or design tool. After making the changes, AI marks the task as done and posts a summary comment to the task board for review.





BugHerd MCP connects AI tools directly to website feedback tasks. | Source: BugHerd

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The new AI features also automate several other steps involved in managing website feedback:

Similar Task Detection : automatically surfaces duplicate or overlapping tasks when a task is opened, allowing users to merge, reassign, or close them without leaving the task view.

: automatically surfaces duplicate or overlapping tasks when a task is opened, allowing users to merge, reassign, or close them without leaving the task view. Auto-title Generation : summarizes lengthy client feedback into a short, clean task title, helping keep BugHerd's Kanban task board readable as feedback accumulates.

: summarizes lengthy client feedback into a short, clean task title, helping keep BugHerd's Kanban task board readable as feedback accumulates. Auto-tagging: suggests a category tag for every new piece of feedback based on the tags already in use on the project, applying the team's existing conventions without requiring users to remember them.

More information about BugHerd MCP and the full suite of AI features is available through BugHerd's website.

About BugHerd:

BugHerd is a website feedback and bug tracking platform for web development teams, agencies, and their clients. The platform lets clients leave feedback directly on websites, automatically captures screenshots and technical details, and turns comments into trackable tasks on a Kanban board. BugHerd also provides client collaboration features, website QA tools, integrations with project management and other business tools, and AI features including BugHerd MCP.

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Source: DesignRush