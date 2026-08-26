Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Sixty-Six Capital Inc. (CSE: SIX) ("Sixty-Six" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into short-term financing and BTC settlement agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 25, 2026, with K33 Holding AS ("K33 Holding"), a subsidiary of K33 AB (publ) ("K33"), pursuant to which the Company borrowed an aggregate of USDC 2,000,000 (approximately CAD$2,766,448.63) (the "Loan").

The Loan bears interest at 6.95% per annum and shall mature on September 30, 2026 (the "Maturity Date"). The Loan contains certain other customary financial and other covenants. The Company shall use the Loan to acquire 24.90273595 Bitcoin ("BTC"). In the event that the Loan is not repaid on the Maturity Date, K33 shall have the right to sell the BTC to be acquired by Company with the proceeds from the Loan and apply such proceeds to the outstanding principal and accrued interest.

The arrangement was entered into while the Company's own funds were still in transit following the previously announced sale of its Bitcoin ETF holdings, in order to reduce market timing risk during the transfer period.

The entering into the Agreement and the Loan constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as K33 is a control person of the Company. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(f) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the Loan is a loan obtained by the Company on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to the Company than if the loan had been obtained from an arm's-length lender, and is not convertible, directly or indirectly, into equity or voting securities of the Company. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before obtaining the Loan, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in an expeditious manner.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital is a BTC treasury and Crypto asset investment company.

For more information, please visit: sixtysixcapital.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expect", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: business integration risks; the Company's operating results will experience significant fluctuations due to the highly volatile nature of BTC; the Company operates in a heavily regulated environment and any material changes or actions could lead to negative adverse effects to the business model, operational results, and financial condition of the Company; evolving cryptocurrency regulatory requirements and the impact on the Company's business plan; BTC value risk; reliance on key personnel; implementation of the Company's business plan; lack of operating history; competitive conditions; debanking and financial services risk; anti money laundering and corrupt business practices; additional capital; financing risks; global financial conditions; insurance and uninsured risks; cybersecurity risks; changes to bank fees or practices, or payment card networks; audit of tax filings; conflicts of interest; internal controls; tariffs and the imposition of other restrictions on trade could adversely affect the Company's business; risk of litigation; pandemics or other health crisis; acquisitions and integration; BTC price volatility; custodial risks; technological vulnerabilities; BTC transactions are irreversible and may result in significant losses; short history risk; limited history of the BTC market; potential decrease in the global demand for BTC; economic and political factors; top BTC holders control a significant percentage of the outstanding BTC; availability of exchange traded products liquidity; security breaches; the requirements that accompany being a publicly traded company may put a strain on the Company's resources, divert attention from management, and adversely affect its ability to maintain and attract management and qualified board members; liquidity risk; leverage risk; and share price fluctuations; and this news release refers to "effective BTC exposure" which is an analytical measure comprising expected direct BTC holdings plus the maximum BTC notional value of the option. It does not represent BTC currently owned under the option under the Agreement and does not deduct the option premium, financing costs or other transaction costs.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward -looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, change in management's estimates or opinions, future circumstances or events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311583

Source: Sixty Six Capital Inc.