With over 30 million hours watched, new data on 3Play Media's dubbing solution shows AI-voiced dubs regularly outperforming the English source language content in international markets. It's a signal the media industry should be watching.

For years, the media and entertainment industry has hesitated to use AI-voiced dubbing due to concern for audience experience. New data from 3Play Media, a global leader in video accessibility and localization, shows that audiences are already engaged with AI-dubbing on a massive scale on YouTube.

"Our dubs have had over 30 million hours watched on YouTube," said Erik Ducker, VP of Product Growth at 3Play Media. "The data shows that audiences are choosing and engaging with AI-dubbed content. In a two month period across 8 languages, we saw our AI-voiced local dubs achieve 24% higher average view duration than the original English tracks, driving increased brand engagement and revenue opportunities in territories previously unreachable."

How the dubs are created matters to that outcome. These are not fully automated, unreviewed dubs generated by YouTube or other AI-only vendors. They are dubs built on 3Play's human-in-the-loop workflows, where trained linguists shape voice, tone, timing, and cultural adaptation throughout the process, not just as a check at the end of it. The integration of expert human review is the reason the AI-voiced dub sounds right at all.

The impact goes beyond audiences actively engaging with dubbed content. Creators are leveraging that engagement data to make real investment decisions.

"YouTube creators aren't dubbing on faith, they are following the data," said Chris Antunes, Co-founder and Co-CEO of 3Play Media. "If a local language's engagement falls below that of the source-language content, they will stop investing in that language."

These insights land at an important moment. Audiences are being exposed to AI dubbing at scale on a platform where the largest share of global video consumption already happens. And the data shows that exposure is not costing engagement, it is often adding to it.

That has a direct implication for the media industry: the audiences that broadcasters and platforms are trying to reach globally are being trained, right now, to expect dubbed content to be available, and to welcome AI voices when they are done well.

The question for the media industry is no longer whether audiences will accept AI-enabled dubbing. It's how much more content, previously un-localized because the economics didn't work, media companies can now afford to bring to new audiences.

Answering that question still leaves a harder, more practical one: can AI voices hold up under the performance requirements broadcasters and streaming platforms face? 3Play answers that with speech-to-speech editing technology, giving 3Play's global network of linguists the ability to refine the delivery of not just one character's AI voice, but all of them in a single editing session. All of this is embedded into 3Play's proprietary human-in-the-loop tooling that powers dubbing for global media companies and content creators.

Teams interested in exploring what AI dubbing can do for their global content strategy can learn more at [https://3playmedia.com/platform/dubbing/]. 3Play Media will also be demoing its dubbing solutions at IBC 2026 in Amsterdam, September 11-14.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260826543251/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Azhar Uddin Hugh Filman

Platform Communications

3PlayMedia@platformcomms.com

Tel: +44 7398 056123