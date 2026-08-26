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PR Newswire
26.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Glean:GO Brings Enterprise AI Leaders to San Francisco: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 26th

  • Glean says this week's conference is a 'defining moment for enterprise AI.'
    • Founder and CEO Arvind Jain will join NYSE Live to discuss the biggest challenges across AI.
    • Glean plans to introduce its newest offering, which it says is designed to give users the context needed to delegate complex work.
  • Lattice acquires Pando in efforts to advance AI-native performance.
    • Lattice CEO Sarah Franklin will join NYSE Live to discuss how the deal advances the company's investments in workforce intelligence.
    • Pando Founder and CEO Barbra Gago joined Lattice as Chief Marketing + Strategy officer.
  • Investors await earnings from NYSX holding Nvidia following market close.
    • Analysts expect the chip giants to report EPS of $2.09 and over $92 billion in revenue during its second quarter.
    • Earlier this morning, the Bureau of Economic Analysis released fresh PCE and GDP data.

Opening Bell
Optimal Tax Asset Management celebrates that launch of OTAX

Closing Bell
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gleango-brings-enterprise-ai-leaders-to-san-francisco-nyse-content-update-302860596.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.