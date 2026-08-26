Arcus Development Group Inc.: Arcus Announces Voting Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Arcus Development Group Inc. (TSXV:ADG) ("Arcus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the shareholders of the Company (the "Arcus Shareholders") approved the matters put forward at its annual general and special meeting held on August 25, 2026 (the "Meeting"), including the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Arcus and Core Silver Corp. (CSE:CC) ("Core Silver"), pursuant to which Core Silver agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Arcus (each, an "Arcus Share", and collectively, the "Arcus Shares") in exchange for common shares of Core Silver (the "Core Silver Shares"), whereby Arcus Shareholders would be entitled to receive, upon closing, one (1) Core Silver Share for each Arcus Share held immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement (collectively, the "Transaction").

Arcus Shareholders holding an aggregate of 14,909,720 Arcus Shares, representing approximately 70.26% of the issued and outstanding Arcus Shares, were present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The special resolution authorizing and approving the Transaction was approved by 96.93% of the votes cast by Arcus Shareholders on the resolution.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the receipt of the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the Arrangement, receipt of all required stock exchange approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange for the listing of the Core Silver Shares issuable pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement (as defined below), and the satisfaction or waiver of the other customary closing conditions set out in the Arrangement Agreement.

The hearing for the final order approving the Arrangement is expected to take place before the Supreme Court of British Columbia on August 28, 2026 or shortly thereafter. Subject to receipt of the final order and the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to closing by the parties to the Agreement, the Transaction is expected to be completed shortly following receipt of the final order.

Additional information regarding the terms of the Transaction, including a summary of the material terms and conditions of the arrangement agreement between the Company and Core Silver dated July 9, 2026 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), is set out in the Company's management information circular dated July 20, 2026 (the "Information Circular"), each of which is filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Arcus Shareholders also approved all other matters presented at the Meeting, including fixing the number of directors at four, the election of management's director nominees, the re-appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company, the re-approval of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan"), and the ratification of the grant of an aggregate of 600,000 stock options under the Plan.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Transaction have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and any securities issuable in the Transaction are expected to be issued in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

On behalf of the board of directors of Arcus Development Group Inc.

"Darryl Jones"

Darryl Jones, Interim CEO

About Arcus

Arcus was established in June 2006 by a group of mineral industry veterans and a select group of investors with records of entrepreneurial success in a variety of business ventures. The goal of Arcus is to provide significant shareholder returns through the acquisition of interests in advanced early-stage mineral exploration projects.

Visit Arcus' website at www.arcusdevelopmentgroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Arcus Development Group Inc. Darryl Jones Interim CEO Tel: (604) 788-9533 Email: info@arcusdevelopmentgroup.com Website: www.arcusdevelopmentgroup.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the applicable TSXV policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: the expected date for the hearing for the final order before the Supreme Court of British Columbia, the receipt of the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the Arrangement, receipt of all required stock exchange approvals (including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange for the listing of the Core Silver Shares issuable pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement), the completion of the Transaction and the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to closing, and the availability of or reliance on Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to satisfy all closing conditions of the Arrangement and the receipt of all regulatory approvals required in connection with the Transaction, and that no event will occur that would permit either party to terminate the Arrangement Agreement, changes in general economic, market and business conditions; and such other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks identified in the Information Circular and the Company's most recently filed management discussion and analysis, which is available under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Arcus Development Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/arcus-announces-voting-results-of-the-annual-general-and-special-meeting-1212104