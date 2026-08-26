On August 25, Spain's Council of Ministers approved the urgent administrative processing of a draft royal decree that would establish a new regulatory framework for data center development, linking expansion to energy sustainability, water efficiency, resilience and digital sovereignty requirements. Under the proposed rules, data centers would have to be operated by entities established in the European Union. Operators would be required to keep infrastructure-related operational data within EU territory and take measures to prevent access by authorities in third countries where such access is ...

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