Building on Vena's established consolidation capabilities, the new independently available solution delivers advanced multi-entity consolidation, governed close and AI-powered analysis.

Vena Solutions, a leader in Microsoft-native financial and operational planning, today announced the general availability of Vena Financial Consolidation, an advanced, independently available Excel-native solution built for complex multi-entity consolidation. It gives finance teams a purpose-built consolidation engine for governed close and audit-ready reporting, with the option to connect consolidated actuals directly to planning, reporting and decisioning within Vena.

With this launch, Vena now offers advanced financial consolidation as a standalone solution for organizations managing complex close requirements, while also advancing its vision for Microsoft-native Orchestrated Planning, Decisioning and Close. Organizations can adopt Vena Financial Consolidation independently or connect it to planning and reporting within Vena, reducing the manual handoffs, reconciliation work and fragmented tools that can slow the path from financial close to business decision.

Vena Financial Consolidation preserves the native Excel experience while adding the advanced consolidation engine, automation, governance and auditability required to manage complex financial structures at scale.

"Finance and accounting teams know Excel and value its flexibility and familiarity. The challenge is making that experience work at the scale of today's close," said Andrew Stanbridge, Senior Vice President of Product at Vena. "Vena Financial Consolidation gives teams an advanced consolidation solution built for that complexity with the option to connect close to planning, reporting and the decisions that follow in the same Vena environment. That gives Finance more time to understand the numbers, trust the outcome and act on what they learn."

Vena Financial Consolidation is now generally available.

To learn more about Vena Financial Consolidation, visit the Vena website.

About Vena

Vena is a leader in Microsoft-native Orchestrated Planning, Decisioning and Close across Excel, Power BI, Azure and Fabric. With governed financial and operational data, cumulative business context and purpose-built AI agents embedded in the flow of work, Vena connects planning, consolidation, reporting and decision-making so organizations can automate work and move from insight to governed action with greater speed and confidence. Thousands of organizations worldwide rely on Vena to perform better and achieve more. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

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