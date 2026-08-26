Partners across the U.S., Latin America, Europe and India now source more than 10% of groundcover's pipeline, with AWS and Google Cloud referrals climbing from zero to half of partner-driven business in a year

groundcover, the world's leading bring-your-own-cloud (BYOC), eBPF and OpenTelemetry (OTel)-native observability platform, today revealed that the business pipeline sourced through its partner ecosystem has grown eightfold over the past year and now represents more than 10% of the company's overall pipeline.

The milestone follows groundcover's recent $100 million Series C funding round and comes as the company expands its partner team and invests further in enablement, co-marketing and joint solution development.

Rapid Growth Increasingly Fueled by the Clouds

Since launching its partner program, groundcover has built a network of resellers and services partners across the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and India, giving customers regional expertise and local support while extending the company's reach beyond its direct sales motion.

Cloud partnerships have become a particularly fast-growing part of that ecosystem. AWS and Google Cloud now account for 50% of partner-sourced pipeline, up from zero a year ago, as groundcover deepens co-sell, co-build, and co-marketing work with both cloud providers. Joint marketing campaigns and customer events with AWS and Google Cloud are already planned for August and September.

"Partners of all types are energizing the entire groundcover organization, from co-building with cloud service providers to hosting executive engagements with boutique firms, and from opening new channels for distribution to embedding groundcover directly into service providers' offerings," said John Broad, head of ecosystems at groundcover. "It's exciting to assemble an all-star team building on the momentum of the last year and the work our R&D organization has put in, setting the foundation for the next phase of the company's growth."

Why Partners Are Choosing groundcover

groundcover's platform deploys to customer environments in minutes, a contrast that directly matters to partners managing their own delivery timelines and customer relationships. Partners point to three recurring reasons for choosing groundcover: it addresses runaway telemetry costs, it provides full-stack visibility across cloud-native and AI workloads, and it supports hybrid and air-gapped deployments without adding friction to partners' existing customer relationships. Additionally, groundcover supports customer requests for trusted advisors to guide them through efficiently leveraging their investments in AI without adding costs or increasing risks as they develop their IP.

The company plans to launch self-paced technical and sales certifications in the third quarter of 2026, designed to help partners ramp faster and scale customer engagement globally. In early 2027, the company plans to introduce a Market Development Fund (MDF) program, giving partners dedicated resources to run their own marketing campaigns and customer engagement initiatives independently.

To learn more about groundcover's growing partner ecosystem and what's driving its momentum, read our latest blog post. To explore the groundcover Ecosystem Program and learn how to become a partner, visit our partner page.

About groundcover

groundcover is the full-stack observability platform for engineers agents, allowing teams to monitor everything they run in their cloud, without compromising on data, control, or cost. It's deployed inside the customer's cloud premises and provides complete visibility into applications, infrastructure, and AI workloads without operational overhead. The platform offers unlimited data coverage at a fraction of the cost of legacy observability tools. Founded in 2021, the company is backed by leading global investors, including One Peak, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Zeev Ventures, Angular Ventures, Heavybit and Jibe. Learn more at https://www.groundcover.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260826572284/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Chris Churilo, VP of Marketing

chris.churilo@groundcover.com