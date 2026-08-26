Platform evolution advances smart routing and intelligence portal alongside new pre-programmed Android-based unattended terminals

Transaction Network Services (TNS), a global leader in managed network and payment solutions, has revealed a significant investment to its extensive acceptance and payment orchestration platform designed to help businesses increase payment acceptance, lower transaction costs and reduce the complexity of managing payments across multiple channels and markets.

TNS's continued commitment brings in-person and online payment acceptance, orchestration, security, visibility and optimization together in one connected platform, which now offers and supports the latest next-generation Android-based unattended payment terminals.

"Today's commerce demands a different standard of payment infrastructure, one that is always on, always intelligent and built for the realities of environments where every failed transaction represents lost revenue," said Michael Johnson, Global Managing Director, TNS Payments Market. "Our omnichannel acceptance and orchestration capabilities, combined with our new Android terminal portfolio, give retailers and self-service operators the tools they need to accept more payments, reduce complexity and scale with confidence."

The latest evolution extends TNS's payment orchestration offering into the physical environments where payments reliability matters most. The next-generation Android-based unattended payment terminals are purpose-built for self-service needs, such as parking, EV, transportation, vending, laundromats, self-service kiosks and checkouts, where payments often happen without staff nearby. The terminals come with TNS's payment application ready to run, allowing operators to accept payments without building and maintaining their own payment application, managing certification requirements or taking on the PCI compliance burden typically associated with payment terminal deployments.

Johnson added: "Commerce has gone omnichannel, but many payment stacks still operate one decision at a time: a new acquirer for a new market, another integration for a new channel, another tool to reconcile when payment methods expand. Each choice may make sense on its own. Together, they create a payment environment that is often fragmented and harder to manage, optimize and change than it should be."

"With TNS's omnichannel platform and pre-programmed Android-based terminals, businesses can configure how payments move based on business rules, card type, amount, channel, geography, cost, volume distribution, ecommerce versus card-present activity, metadata and acquirer or processor availability. As conditions change, performance signals such as decline rates or provider availability can help influence routing decisions, giving teams more ways to improve approvals, manage costs and protect uptime."

The Android-based terminals support a broad range of payment methods available within the TNS platform, from traditional card schemes through to digital and alternative payment options. TNS is currently working with several early-adopter customers on the new terminal range, with certification underway across Australia, the UK and the US, with additional markets to follow.

For more information, visit tnsi.com/solutions/payments/orchestrate/.

About TNS

TNS is a global leader in providing modern and secure payment and network solutions. As a leading provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions with more than 30 years' experience, TNS has been offering managed service solutions to more than 2,800 organizations in over 50 countries. TNS's comprehensive portfolio spans from cutting-edge unattended and in-store payment terminals, online solutions to secure global network connectivity and seamless payment processing through its cloud native payment orchestration platform. With TNS's portfolio of industry leading services, customers can reduce the complexities of fragmented payments and connectivity with just one trusted managed service partner.

For more information, please visit: tnsi.com.

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