Autoinjector concept, developed in collaboration with Sagentia Medical, aims to help ensure life-saving epinephrine is always within reach.

Sempresto, Inc., a medical device company focused on transforming access to emergency medications, today announced that its smartphone-integrated epinephrine auto-injector concept has received a 2026 Red Dot Design Award.

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Sempresto's Smartphone-Integrated Epinephrine Auto-Injector Wins Red Dot Design Award

Developed in collaboration with Sagentia Medical, it enables easy attachment of a compact epinephrine auto-injector to a smartphone, addressing one of the most persistent challenges facing individuals at risk of anaphylaxis: having immediate access to life-saving medication when an emergency occurs.

Food allergies affect an estimated 220 million people worldwide, and epinephrine remains the first-line treatment for severe allergic reactions. Yet studies consistently show that many patients do not carry their prescribed epinephrine at all times, leaving them vulnerable at critical moments.

The product was created around a simple but powerful insight: people are far less likely to forget their smartphone than a conventional epinephrine auto-injector. By integrating emergency medication into an item already carried throughout the day, Sempresto seeks to make life-saving treatment more accessible without changing the underlying therapy.

The Red Dot jury recognized the design for its combination of innovation, functionality, usability, and aesthetic quality.

"At Sempresto, we are driven by a singular mission: ensuring that life-saving medications are available when and where they are needed most," said Elizabeth Reczek, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Sempresto. "This recognition from Red Dot validates our belief that thoughtful, human-centered design can help solve critical healthcare challenges. We are honored to receive this award and grateful to the Sagentia Medical team for helping bring this vision to life."

The award represents an important milestone as Sempresto advances development of its smartphone-integrated emergency medication platform toward commercialization. The company's broader vision extends beyond epinephrine and includes a future portfolio of connected rescue medications designed to improve access, adherence, and patient outcomes.

Sagentia Medical played a key role in the development of the emergency-use autoinjector prototype, contributing industrial design, user experience development, instructions for use, internal mechanism design, and functional testing of the safety and injection mechanisms.

"Our work with Sempresto focused on translating an innovative idea into a practical device that could improve access to life-saving treatment while maintaining the reliability, functionality and usability expected of an emergency drug delivery system," said Carl Hewett, Vice President, Design at Sagentia Medical.

The Red Dot Design Award is among the world's largest and most prestigious design competitions, recognizing excellence in product design, brands and communication projects, and design concepts. Winners are selected by an international jury of design experts who evaluate entries based on innovation, functionality, quality, and overall design excellence.

About Sempresto, Inc.

Sempresto, Inc. is a medical device company led by a team of biotechnology, medical technology, and healthcare innovators, many with firsthand experience managing severe allergies. Guided by its mission, "Always There, Always Connected," Sempresto is developing a new generation of connected emergency medication delivery systems designed to ensure immediate access to life-saving treatments. Its flagship product, a smartphone-integrated epinephrine auto-injector, represents a transformative approach to emergency preparedness, medication accessibility, and patient empowerment.

For more information, visit www.sempresto.com.

About Sagentia Medical

Sagentia Medical is a specialist science and engineering consultancy supporting MedTech companies across diagnostics, surgical, interventional and other medical devices. Working across the full R&D lifecycle from early-stage concept development to product realization and launch it helps organizations reduce innovation risk and deliver solutions that meet clinical and user needs. Sagentia Medical is part of Science Group plc.

For more information, visit sagentia.com/medical.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Elizabeth Reczek, PhD

CEO Co-Founder

Sempresto, Inc.

liz@sempresto.com