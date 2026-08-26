Enables IT leaders and business process owners to scale intelligent automation, reduce compliance and security risk, boost efficiency and consistency, and enhance customer experience

Nintex, a global leader in process management and workflow automation, today announced a major evolution of the Nintex Automation CE platform, introducing a unified platform experience and Nintex Solutions, a new capability that enables organizations to package, govern, deploy, and scale intelligent automation across the enterprise. The launch brings workflows, forms, apps, documents, orchestration, and AI agents together in a single, connected experience, advancing Nintex's vision for agentic business orchestration.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many struggle to move beyond isolated automations due to fragmented tools, disconnected user experiences, manual deployment processes, and inconsistent governance. A recent report from Forrester describes businesses' growing need to "tackle more complex work patterns to improve AI's ROI." The report states: "Custom-built agents can deploy private models that are trained on an enterprise's operational data and work patterns and provide long-running process and case management support, helping solve the AI ROI problem." i

Many automation platforms approach solution packaging and environment promotion as an afterthought, relying on manual exports, third-party tooling, or premium administrative add-ons and treat AI agents as a separate product, rather than a native part of the platform. Nintex takes a different approach: governance and lifecycle management are built into the platform, with automation, orchestration, and agentic AI operating in one connected experience.

With Nintex Automation CE, teams across HR, operations, IT, customer experience, and finance can build, deploy, and manage intelligent solutions with speed and confidence while maintaining governance across the automation lifecycle.

"Organizations need a simpler way to bring workflows, apps, and AI tools together into solutions that solve real business problems," said Suvrat Joshi, SVP of Product and Design at Nintex. "With Nintex Solutions and our unified platform experience, customers can build, govern, and deploy complete automation solutions with consistency and control, making it easier to scale agentic business orchestration across the enterprise."

Unified Experience Across the Automation Lifecycle

Nintex Automation CE enables business process owners to move more quickly from idea to deployment while maintaining visibility and control across their automation assets. The new Nintex experience helps them to work more seamlessly across workflow, forms, application orchestration, documents, and AI capabilities from a single platform.

Introducing Nintex Solutions

At the center of the Nintex Automation CE platform evolution is Nintex Solutions, a new way to package automation assets into complete, reusable business solutions. Instead of managing workflows, forms, applications, documents, and integrations independently, organizations can group related assets into a single governed container aligned to a business outcome. From there, teams can create solutions manually, build with AI assistance, or launch them from prebuilt templates available through the Nintex Gallery.

Governed by Design, Accelerated by AI

Nintex Solutions includes built-in application lifecycle management (ALM) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage versioning, approvals, and environment promotion through a structured deployment process. By moving complete solutions together from development through production, teams can improve consistency, strengthen governance, and reduce release risk. AI-powered creation tools further accelerate delivery by helping users build solutions faster, reduce manual configuration, and leverage reusable solution templates.

Additional Resources

Learn more about the cloud-based Nintex CE platform

Read The AI Readiness Report: C-suite insights on unlocking business value from AI

Explore Breaking Through the Automation Ceiling, an ebook about navigating AI-driven orchestration

Understand the difference between deterministic and probabilistic automation strategies

About Nintex

Nintex enables organizations to unlock the power of agentic business orchestration by combining process intelligence, workflow orchestration, low-code development, and agentic AI to build solutions designed for their unique business challenges. Today, thousands of public and private sector organizations worldwide rely on Nintex and its global partner network to supercharge business process orchestration, create purpose-built solutions, and unlock the full potential of their people. Learn more at nintex.com.

i Forrester, "The Great AI Agent Rationalization: The Tortoise, The Hare, And The Sloth," June 8, 2026

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260826833477/en/

Contacts:

media@nintex.com